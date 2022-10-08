Matt Riddle appears to challenge former champion after WWE SmackDown goes off the air 

WWE RAW Superstar Matt Riddle was featured in a singles match against Damian Priest after SmackDown went off the air.

This week's show emanated from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA, and marked the season premiere for the blue brand. Triple H opened the show. The episode also featured appearances from Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, Logan Paul, and marked the return of Zelina Vega, who was accompanied by Legado Del Fantasma.

Matt Riddle appeared after the show went off the air and squared off against Judgment Day member Damian Priest. The two battled long and hard. Riddle channeled his inner Viper as he hit an RKO on his opponent, picking up an all-important win before his match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins at Extreme Rules.

In a dark match before the show, Shinsuke Nakamura went up against Angel Garza. Humberto was at ringside cheering on his Los Lotharios team member and even tried to intervene during the match, allowing Angel to get some near falls. However, Nakamura finally prevailed as he hit his opponent with Kinshasa.

Matt Riddle opened up on his real-life heat with WWE star Seth Rollins

While he successfully dealt with Priest on SmackDown, Riddle spoke about his differences with Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a recent interview with Corey Graves on After the Bell podcast.

Riddle said that the two men did not like each other and things escalated when The Visionary brought up his personal issues on television.

"Everybody can relate about being the small brother or friend that just wants to be cool and have the other brother like him. That's me and Randy. With Seth, it's just two guys that don't like each other. Seth has talked some c**p that he shouldn't be talking. We're at that point where we're like, I want to hurt him physically, mentally and emotionally, and he does too."

However, the Original Bro mentioned that Seth was a consummate professional and the two men did not let their differences get in the way of putting on a good show for the WWE Universe.

