"I want to hurt him physically, mentally and emotionally" – Matt Riddle opens up on real-life heat with current WWE star

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently spoke about the animosity between him and on-screen rival Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Riddle and Rollins have been feuding for months, and their rivalry has escalated into a war of attrition. The two men will look to settle the score once and for all inside a Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier is scheduled to be the Special Guest Referee for the contest.

This week, Matt Riddle was the special guest on the After the Bell podcast. During the show, he mentioned that he and Rollins never really liked each other. The Original Bro also called out The Visionary for bringing up personal issues during their promo segments.

"Everybody can relate about being the small brother or friend that just wants to be cool and have the other brother like him. That's me and Randy. With Seth, it's just two guys that don't like each other. Seth has talked some c**p that he shouldn't be talking. We're at that point where we're like, I want to hurt him physically, mentally and emotionally, and he does too."

Riddle further explained that his real-life heat with the former world champion had lent more credibility to their feud.

"So just trying to build that story and build certain things. For me, the more real it is, the easier it is, the better it is. That's what makes me working with Seth so good." [38:36 - 38:57]

The former United States Champion locked horns with Seth Rollins at Clash at the Castle, where the latter emerged victorious.

Matt Riddle compared his rivalry with Rollins to Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels

During the conversation, Matt Riddle noted that his saga with Seth Rollins was similar to some other rivalries back in the day. He mentioned some legendary feuds, such as Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels and Edge vs. Matt Hardy.

"Just like back in the day you got Bret and Shawn, Edge and Matt. You know, when you have something there already, the thing at the end of the day, me and Seth, we're professionals. I might not come off that professional, but I'm very professional. I do business, I work and Seth knows that." [39:18 - 39:37]

The RK-Bro member further mentioned that both men were consummate professionals and would not let their differences get in the way of a good matchup.

