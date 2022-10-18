WWE Crown Jewel 2022: What if Bobby Lashley defeats Brock Lesnar again?

WWE has confirmed Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2022. The premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, currently has three matches on the card, and the latest addition to it has increased anticipation for the show on November 5.

Providing the platform for the budding heavyweight rivalry, WWE’s red brand has witnessed a lot of carnage in recent weeks. Brock Lesnar returned at the October 10 edition of RAW to lay a brutal assault on Bobby Lashley. The former United States Champion eventually succumbed to Seth Rollins after accepting the latter’s challenge.

The All-Mighty did get his payback on the latest episode. Lashley demanded that Lesnar step out and face him. What ensued was a brawl that led to security officials running to the scene. Bobby got the last laugh as the Beast Incarnate was flattened by multiple Spears.

Triple H has done well in showcasing both competitors for Crown Jewel as legitimate winners. The odds are 50/50. But what if Lashley manages to subdue the beast at Crown Jewel 2022? He has done the unthinkable this year at Royal Rumble and could do it again.

Crown Jewel 2022 could be the beginning of a major boost for the All-Mighty. Following his proposed victory against Lesnar, Lashley may shift his focus to Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. He hasn’t gotten his rematch for the United States Championship and still has much to prove to The Visionary.

In another case, WWE may decide to continue the feud that began at Crown Jewel 2022 after gauging the crowd's reaction. Survivor Series would be the final showdown between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. This will allow the latter to even the score with his opponent before moving on to other top-card rivalries.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will be the fourth time Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar fight each other

Brock Lesnar has gotten the better of Bobby Lashley most of the time. They had a total of three matches in 2022 and all were for the WWE Title. The epitome of dominance, Lesnar is leading with two wins over Lashley but in multi-man matches.

The Beast Incarnate first defeated Lashley at the WWE Day 1 event in a Fatal 5-Way Match. Most recently, Lesnar defeated his current rival in the classic 6-Man Elimination Chamber Match. The upcoming Crown Jewel will be the only event where the former UFC fighters won’t be competing for the gold.

Will Bobby Lashley be on par with Brock Lesnar’s record after Crown Jewel 2022? Let us know in the comments.

