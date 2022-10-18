Brock Lesnar taken out by former WWE Champion to kick off Monday Night RAW

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was taken out by Bobby Lashley to kick off the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last week, Lesnar shocked the world and returned to viciously attack Bobby Lashley. The attack left Bobby Lashley unable to compete, allowing Seth Rollins to take advantage and win the United States Title.

Lashley then challenged Lesnar to show up on the latest episode of RAW and get in the ring with The All Mighty.

The show kicked off with the former US Champion in the ring, who called out Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate's music hit, but before he could get into the ring, Lashley attacked, and the two men brawled for some time before Lesnar slammed The All Mighty into the ring post.

Brock Lesnar then went for the F5, but Lashley countered and speared him through the barricade. WWE officials came out to restrain Lashley, but they were unable to do so as the former United States Champion slammed Lesnar through the announcers' table.

The segment ended as a furious Lashley stood at the top of the entrance ramp looking at Lesnar. As the rivalry between these two behemoths picks up, it seems like a match at Crown Jewel is imminent.

