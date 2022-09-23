5 Potential blockbuster matches for WWE Crown Jewel 2022

As part of its annual tradition, WWE heads to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for yet another spectacle, Crown Jewel, on November 5. These premium live events usually feature a stacked card with incredible star power, and the upcoming show in Riyadh is expected to be no different.

A huge money-maker is already lined up for the card as Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTube sensation Logan Paul in a first-time-ever match.

We're more than a month away from the big show, and WWE Crown Jewel is already shaping to be a must-see offering. Other than Reigns vs. Paul, here are five blockbuster encounters we could see in Saudi Arabia.

#5 Gunther (c) vs. Pete Dunne (aka Butch) for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been on a tear, having been unbeaten since his main roster debut in April. The Ring General recently retained his championship in a hard-fought, five-star match against Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation that WWE might bring back Butch's Pete Dunne gimmick in the coming weeks. Dunne dominated the NXT UK scene, but his reign of terror was halted by Gunther, then known as WALTER.

The two former rivals have also taken shots at each other, with Butch calling Gunther a stupid name on live television. A potential feud between The Austrian Anomaly and The Celtic Warrior may pave the way for a rivalry between the former and Dunne. Considering their previous classics, fans can expect another thrilling spot-fest between them.

#4 Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

Edge and Beth Phoenix may be WWE's Power Couple

Right now, one of the hottest storylines on RAW is Judgment Day's program with its founder, Edge, and The Mysterio Family. Dominik Mysterio's surprising heel turn and betrayal took the feud to another level, but it will likely reach its climax soon.

The real X-factor in the entire arc has been Rhea Ripley, the devious, cynical woman who got into Dominik's head and made him "a man." If Edge and Rey hope to conquer Judgment Day, they need to neutralize Ripley. Enter Beth Phoenix, The Rated-R Superstar's wife, who has flirted with in-ring competition this year.

Edge has already defeated Damian Priest and recently faced Dominik Mysterio. Finn Balor is the only member he hasn't battled yet. Furthermore, Balor's inclusion into the faction catalyzed the expulsion of the Hall of Famer from the group he created. With the help of his wife, The Ultimate Opportunist can finally make good on his promise to finish the evil stable.

#3 Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

In the previous entry, we explored the angle of Judgment Day and the Mysterio Family. While Edge does have a bone to pick with the faction, no one wants to see it burn more than the legendary Rey Mysterio. The legendary luchador's son recently turned against him due to the devious stable's antics.

The Master of the 619 previously showed slight hesitation over a potential encounter between the father-son duo. However, he did suggest that it may be attractive. Currently, there are only two ways for this program to end: Dominik turns on his new buddies and realigns with his father to destroy them or the 25-year-old battles his legendary father in an emotional, tearful fight.

Rey has hesitated to attack his son following Dominik's betrayal. The future Hall of Famer is hopeful that his real child may come back one day. However, in all likelihood, they may be bound to clash in the ring.

#2 Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Trish Stratus for the SmackDown Women's Championship

The Baddest Woman on The Planet finally lived up to her name when she seemingly turned heel at SummerSlam and assaulted Liv Morgan. Ronda Rousey will face Morgan in an Extreme Rules match at the namesake pay-per-view, and all signs point towards her walking out with the gold.

Rousey will need a new opponent of her caliber once she potentially grabs the coveted title. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are out of commission. Bianca Belair and Bayley are on RAW. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks' position remains ambiguous. In times of need, WWE reverts to past stars, and Trish Stratus may triumphantly return for one last shot at glory.

The Hall of Famer is in tremendous physical shape. An old friend of hers, Lita, returned to the ring this year, ironically in Saudi Arabia, to face Becky Lynch. Stratus also teased in-ring return upon her appearance on RAW in August. Rousey vs. Stratus is a dream match that will generate much hype, and WWE ought to book it if the chance arises.

#1 Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

SummerSlam was the last time the WWE Universe saw "Cowboy" Brock Lesnar- who put on an incredible show for the Nashville crowd despite losing in a hellacious affair to Roman Reigns. There are no confirmed reports of when The Beast Incarnate will return, but a comeback for Crown Jewel is a strong possibility.

Triple H may be considering booking a blockbuster rematch between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, who previously collided in a titanic clash at Royal Rumble 2022. The All Mighty won due to interference from Reigns. They could continue their rivalry as Lesnar won the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match, where Lashley sustained a shoulder injury.

The Beast Incarnate and The All Mighty have a score to settle. Their first encounter was a heavy dose of adrenaline. With no Reigns, Heyman, or MVP around this time, the two titans can battle in a clean fight that will leave everyone in awe. However, Lashley may have to drop his United States Championship first since this match is unlikely to occur for a mid-card title.

