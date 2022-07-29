"It might be attractive" - Rey Mysterio talks about a possible feud with son Dominik

Rey Mysterio recently discussed about a possible feud between his son Dominik, saying that some people might find it exciting but he isn't sold on the idea.

The Master of the 619 has been Dominik's partner ever since the latter made his wrestling debut at SummerSlam 2020 against Seth Rollins. The two were also the first father-son duo in WWE to win the Tag Team Championship when they won the SmackDown tag titles at WrestleMania Backlash 2021.

The Mysterios are currently embroiled in a feud with Judgment Day, with the trio of Finn Bálor, Rhea Ripley, and Damien Priest interrupting Rey's 20th anniversary in WWE.

The idea of Dominik turning on his father has been teased during this storyline. And in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rey was asked about a possible feud against his son and would he be interested in such an idea:

"We actually talked about that during his first couple of weeks of training... I told him, 'could you imagine if you started working and we teamed up, and eventually whether I turned on you or you turned on me?' And he was like, 'yeah that would be cool.' You know... But then overtime, it's like, 'man! I don't think we can do that. Like, our connection has been so tight from Day 1, the age of 7, and Eddie Guerrero and myself... Storyline-wise it might be attractive, but I need to feel it, I think," said Mysterio.[10:42 to 11:37]

The reason the former WWE Champion mentioned the age of 7 during that quote was because that was the age Dominik was when Rey battled Eddie Guerrero for his custody in a ladder match at SummerSlam 2005.

Does Rey Mysterio want Dominik to wear a mask?

During the same interview, Rey Mysterio was asked whether he wants Dominik to wear a mask like him, to which Rey said that he wants the 25-year old will have to earn it.

"That was another option I gave him, a decision that if he wanted to take it. I told him it would be cool if one day he earned the mask just like I did from my uncle... I truly believe that if Dom eventually wants to wear it and represent. You know that, he's been working really hard to earn it. Maybe by the time I retire, the earning has already been paid off and there is a presentation of a mask. Passing the mask on to the son," said Rey Mysterio. [11:49 to 12:59]

A story Rey told during the interview was how he got his iconic mask. When he started his career in late 1980s, he was called the Humming Bird (Colibri). His uncle, Rey Mysterio Sr., didn't give him his name or the mask when he first started.

But 3 years into his career, the man who would one day become WWE Champion was surprised when his uncle presented him a mask right before a match.

The importance of masks to a wrestler in Mexican Lucha Libre wrestling cannot be understated, traditionally, the mask has been the identity of a performer and losing it (usually as a result of losing a mask vs mask match) was a great shame for the wrestler.

