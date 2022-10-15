Seth Rollins to defend United States Championship against 36-year-old star on WWE RAW next week; Brock Lesnar set to appear as well

WWE has announced some big developments for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, featuring Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. Both stars will be on the show in differing capacities, although they were linked through the same superstar this past Monday.

The Beast Incarnate returned on this week's episode of RAW and assaulted Bobby Lashley. Lesnar hit multiple F5s on The All Mighty before putting him in the Kimura Lock. Lashley then refused to back down from his scheduled United States Championship match against Rollins, ultimately leading to The Visionary winning the US Title.

Brock Lesnar has been confirmed to make an appearance next Monday. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will defend his United States Title against Matt Riddle. This will be their third, and presumably final, match in their epic feud over the past few months.

Rollins and Riddle have been going at it since July, hurling personal insults and brawling all over the place. Their match at SummerSlam was canceled due to a storyline injury to The Original Bro, who would lose their first encounter at Clash at the Castle. Riddle did get revenge, though, making Rollins tap out inside the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules.

WWE may announce Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for Crown Jewel on Monday Night RAW

Following Brock Lesnar's attack on Bobby Lashley, the two will inevitably face off at Crown Jewel. WWE could confirm the match during RAW, setting up the second encounter between the two heavyweights.

Bobby Lashley v Brock Lesnar ll (non title) looks to be set for the Crown Jewel PPV next month.

This past January, Lashley defeated Lesnar in their first match at the Royal Rumble. He regained the WWE Championship after interference from Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate would regain the belt a few weeks later inside the Elimination Chamber, but The All Mighty was unable to participate in his title defense due to an injury.

Either way, Brock Lesnar will likely pick up the win in Saudi Arabia. As for the US Title, expect Seth Rollins to retain his belt, as he just won it four days ago.

In addition to the above, Dexter Lumis will face The Miz in an attempt to earn a WWE contract. Also, Elias is set to make his return. His younger brother Ezekiel was written off television a few months ago after Kevin Owens viciously assaulted him.

