Update on Bobby Lashley's major injury - Reports

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley lost his title inside the Elimination Chamber this past weekend in Saudi Arabia without even competing in it. He was taken out from the middle of the match after suffering an injury when Rollins threw Austin Theory through Lashley's pod.

WWE later updated the situation, stating that Lashley is under concussion protocol. While it initially seemed to be a storyline injury, it has since been reported that he is suffering from a real-life shoulder injury.

Now, PWInsider has provided an update stating that Bobby Lashley is in Birmingham, Alabama, to get his shoulder checked out by Dr. James Andrew.

"PWInsider.com, in asking several WWE sources this evening about Famuyide's report, was able to confirm that Lashley is slated to get looked at sometime this coming week in Birmingham, Alabama, which is where Dr. James Andrews, who handles a number of WWE talent surgeries, is situated."

Bobby Lashley could miss this year's WrestleMania

Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide was the first to report that Bobby Lashley is legitimately hurt. On The Ringer Wrestling Show, he stated that Lashley had been injured since his match against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble last month.

He further added that Lashley might be out for at least four months and is likely to miss this year's WrestleMania as well.

“I have under good authority that Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match. If you’ve noticed, he hasn’t worked any Raw’s. He hasn’t really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar match at the Rumble. From what I’m told, it’s for at least 4 months. Shoulder surgery. I’m hearing that he might not even make it to Mania,” Kazeem said.

Brock Lesnar dominated the proceedings after Bobby Lashley was taken out of the Elimination Chamber match. He eliminated all the remaining four competitors to become the new WWE Champion. Lesnar is now set to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a "winner takes all" match.

