Backstage news on Bobby Lashley losing WWE title; could miss WrestleMania – Reports

Bobby Lashley could end up missing WWE WrestleMania this year as he is set to be sidelined with a shoulder injury. The former champion is set to undergo surgery as per reports and will be out for up to 4 months.

As per former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Lashley is legitimately hurt and needs surgery. He added that the superstar could be sidelined for enough time that could see him sit out of WrestleMania. Famuyide said:

“I have under good authority that Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match. If you’ve noticed, he hasn’t worked any Raw’s. He hasn’t really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar match at the Rumble. From what I’m told, it’s for at least 4 months. Shoulder surgery. I’m hearing that he might not even make it to Mania.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

The All Mighty was taken out of the Elimination Chamber before he could leave his pod.

WWE have reported the incident as a concussion and revealed that he would be further checked after heading back to the United States.

Goldberg ready to replace Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania

Ahead of his return to the ring in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg spoke to Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast. When asked if he could headline WrestleMania, the Hall of Famer pointed at his win over Lashley at Crown Jewel and said:

“Because of what I just did to Bobby... I personally don’t believe there’s any other explanation than that. I still have the ability to be extremely devastating, I really do. It may not be for the duration that I used to, but if you turn your head and take your eyes off of me, be careful because I still have it here [mentally] and I think I still have it physically, to a degree, to be able to be an extremely dangerous adversary. So don’t look past me because of this gray stuff.” Goldberg said. [14:30-15:07]

Goldberg lost to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, and with Brock Lesnar picking up the WWE Championship, the Show of Shows is set to see a Champion vs. Champion main event.

