Former WWE Champion has a one-word response to a photo of Gunther slapping his a**

WWE Superstar Sheamus had a fun take on an edited picture of him that showed Gunther slapping his butt.

Sheamus recently brought back his popular "Celtic Warrior Workouts" channel, where he posts videos of his workouts featuring fellow WWE stars. The Celtic Warrior was recently joined by Liv Morgan for a "butt stuff" video that will air this Friday.

Sheamus also posted a picture of him and Liv promoting the upcoming video on Twitter. The post was met with hilarious responses from fans around the world. A Twitter user even edited the pic to insert Gunther, which made it look like the Ring General was slapping The Celtic Warrior's butt.

While Sheamus may be the current Intercontinental Champion's bitter rival inside the squared circle, he took the picture in a fun way, calling it a "banger."

Sheamus unsuccesfully challenged Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Champioship

Sheamus recently concluded his feud with Gunther after a series of memorable matches between the two.

The duo locked horns for the first time at Clash at the Castle. The bout was widely deemed the match of the night as the two men delivered an old school physical match that consisted of numerous chops and kicks.

While the former WWE Champion was unable to overcome the Ring General on UK grounds, he received a standing ovation from the live crowd for his incredible performance.

The duo faced off once again on SmackDown for the Intercontinental Championship where the match ended on a controversial note. While the Celtic Warrior believed he had the match won after Gunther tapped out, the referee had some other thoughts.

The two SmackDown superstars finally got to settle their differences in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match that also featured their stable members. The feud ended with Sheamus finally getting a win over The Ring General's stable.

While the former NXT UK star may be done with Sheamus, he has a new opponent in Rey Mysterio. The Master of 619 made the switch to SmackDown last week and was victorious in a fatal four-way match to become #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

