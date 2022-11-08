John Cena or Brock Lesnar: Who is stronger in real-life?

John Cena and Brock Lesnar are two WWE Superstars with impressive physiques. Despite the large build, Cena leans more towards a heroic look, while the latter looks more intimidating. The two stars have faced each other in the ring multiple times and showcased their impressive strength. Still, one of them could have more advantages than the other.

Before his wrestling career, John also had some experience in other sports. During his time at Springfield College, he was the center and captain of their football team. After college, he pursued a bodybuilding career and even worked at a gym.

Lesnar's background in sports is much more extensive. Not only did he try his hand at football, but also in amateur wrestling and even MMA and even fought at UFC. During his amateur career and UFC run, The Beast Incarnate collected achievements in them.

While it seems like the clear-cut winner here is The Beast Incarnate, that's not really the case in terms of strength. As mentioned earlier, Cena has a background in bodybuilding which includes a lot of lifting to build strength.

Meanwhile, Lesnar is focused on training his skills, which won't make him stronger but will definitely make him a better fighter.

In the past, Cena even lifted both Big Show and Edge at the same time, weighing around 700 pounds combined. Still, Lesnar is also said to bench press at around 655 pounds. Meanwhile, Cena has reportedly deadlifted at around 600 pounds.

In terms of strength, John Cena may have an advantage over Brock Lesnar, but that doesn't mean The Beast could easily be beaten. If the question is in terms of a real-life fight and measure of skill, the answer may differ, especially with Lesnar's intensity and MMA background.

Former WWE Superstar weighs in on who is stronger, Brock Lesnar or John Cena?

The Beast Incarnate and the 16-time World Champion has wrestled Paul Wight (fka Big Show) in the past. On both occasions, they were able to lift the almost 400-pound star with ease.

During a past interview, Show was asked which of the former champions he thought was stronger. It didn't take long for him to answer John Cena and share how calm and composed he was when lifting people. Still, the former star complimented Brock Lesnar's skills.

"John Cena. Hands down. But Brock is probably the most explosive athlete I've ever been in the ring with. Brock moves so quick it's scary sometimes. But as far as people picking me up, nobody's like John Cena. When Cena picks you up, it's like you're standing on concrete. I've never seen a guy so composed and so strong and when you're up there on his shoulders, you're not going anywhere.”

At the end of the day, it's evident that both Brock Lesnar and John Cena have shown insane strength both inside and outside the ring that has even impressed fellow professionals.

