×
Create
Notifications

"He's somebody unlike many people" - Former WWE Champion on Brock Lesnar's strength and natural ability (Exclusive)

They don&#039;t call him &#039;The Beast Incarnate&#039; for nothing
They don't call him 'The Beast Incarnate' for nothing
Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 06, 2022 08:28 AM IST
News

Drew McIntyre thinks that Brock Lesnar is one of the most naturally gifted athletes in the entire world due to his strength and abilities.

The two stars collided for the first time in the main event of WrestleMania 36 for the coveted WWE Championship. The Scottish Warrior slayed The Beast Incarnate and fulfilled his destiny by finally capturing the holy grail of pro wrestling. They met in the ring once again during the men's Royal Rumble match this year, which the former Universal Champion won.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore, Drew McIntyre heaped praise on Brock Lesnar for being gifted with natural abilities and inhuman strength.

"There's people that aren't human, like Brock Lesnar, who were just born with these freakish abilities. Born so naturally gifted, naturally strong, natural and freak athletes, and then they develop that skill. That's a Brock Lesnar. He's somebody unlike many people that have grabbed me in the ring, and I've thought, 'Oh my goodness, this is a dangerous individual. I gotta be on my toes here,'" said McIntyre. (4:23-4:48)
youtube-cover

Drew McIntyre says there's nobody else like Brock Lesnar on the planet

The Beast Incarnate has not only dominated pro wrestling in his combat sports career. He's also been successful in amateur wrestling and mixed martial arts. He's a former UFC and NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion.

McIntyre described Lesnar as a freak of nature and stated that there's nobody like him in the world.

"Much like a Big Show and Mark Henry, the first time they grabbed me, and I was like, 'Oh no, I don't know what I would do if they just decided to start throwing me right now.' I could run away from them, but Brock, you could try and run away but he'll just chase you down and beat you down. He's got the size, the speed, the technique, such a freak of nature and I don't think there's anybody quite like Brock that's ever existed on planet Earth." (4:49-5:12)
𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐓 😤20 years of Brock Lesnar 💀#BrockWeek https://t.co/eYzjlFUjX4

Lesnar is one of the biggest names to have ever come out of the sports entertainment juggernaut, and he'll go down as one of the greatest WWE Champions of all time.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Kaushik Das

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी