"He's somebody unlike many people" - Former WWE Champion on Brock Lesnar's strength and natural ability (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre thinks that Brock Lesnar is one of the most naturally gifted athletes in the entire world due to his strength and abilities.

The two stars collided for the first time in the main event of WrestleMania 36 for the coveted WWE Championship. The Scottish Warrior slayed The Beast Incarnate and fulfilled his destiny by finally capturing the holy grail of pro wrestling. They met in the ring once again during the men's Royal Rumble match this year, which the former Universal Champion won.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore, Drew McIntyre heaped praise on Brock Lesnar for being gifted with natural abilities and inhuman strength.

"There's people that aren't human, like Brock Lesnar, who were just born with these freakish abilities. Born so naturally gifted, naturally strong, natural and freak athletes, and then they develop that skill. That's a Brock Lesnar. He's somebody unlike many people that have grabbed me in the ring, and I've thought, 'Oh my goodness, this is a dangerous individual. I gotta be on my toes here,'" said McIntyre. (4:23-4:48)

Drew McIntyre says there's nobody else like Brock Lesnar on the planet

The Beast Incarnate has not only dominated pro wrestling in his combat sports career. He's also been successful in amateur wrestling and mixed martial arts. He's a former UFC and NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion.

McIntyre described Lesnar as a freak of nature and stated that there's nobody like him in the world.

"Much like a Big Show and Mark Henry, the first time they grabbed me, and I was like, 'Oh no, I don't know what I would do if they just decided to start throwing me right now.' I could run away from them, but Brock, you could try and run away but he'll just chase you down and beat you down. He's got the size, the speed, the technique, such a freak of nature and I don't think there's anybody quite like Brock that's ever existed on planet Earth." (4:49-5:12)

Lesnar is one of the biggest names to have ever come out of the sports entertainment juggernaut, and he'll go down as one of the greatest WWE Champions of all time.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Kaushik Das