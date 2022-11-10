40-year-old WWE sensation hints at a potential match with John Cena at WrestleMania

John Cena is reportedly set to appear at WrestleMania 39. While the news is yet to be confirmed by WWE , several superstars have teased the idea of facing the multi-time world champion.

One such name is the fan-favorite LA Knight. Taking to Twitter, members of the WWE Universe suggested the idea of Knight facing Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Responding to a tweet regarding the same subject, Knight hinted at facing The Leader of The Cenation at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

Check out Knight's tweet and reaction below:

The former Max Dupri recently dropped his Maximum Male Models gimmick and went back to his LA Knight character, which caught the attention of many during his days in NXT.

Knight's promo and mic skills are considered one of the best in the business. However, it could very well be said that Cena is no less when it comes to cutting a promo.

John Cena is reportedly in Triple H and WWE's plans for WrestleMania 39

According to a report from Ringside News, John Cena is reportedly in Triple H and WWE's plans for WrestleMania 39.

With the Road To WrestleMania 39 right around the corner, Cena is said to be a part of the discussion. The report also suggested that the former WWE Champion has already spoken to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan about potentially doing something at the biggest WWE event of 2023.

The report from Ringside News suggested:

"The Road to WrestleMania is starting soon and John Cena is a part of the conversation. We have been able to confirm that Cena has spoken to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan about doing something at WrestleMania 39 in SoFi Stadium."

LA Knight isn't the only WWE star who has teased the idea of facing John Cena. Austin Theory, who recently lost the Money in the Bank briefcase much like Cena did in the past, took to Twitter to hint the same.

