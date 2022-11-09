Triple H has reportedly spoken to multi-time WWE Champion regarding potential WrestleMania 39 match

It has been reported that WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H and company higher-ups have spoken to John Cena about returning to the ring at WrestleMania 39.

As he has started to focus more on his Hollywood career in recent years, the leader of Cenation has started to wrestle fewer and fewer matches, with his last televised match taking place on August 21st, 2021, when he battled Roman Reigns in a losing effort for the Universal title.

However, with stories of his return to the company starting to circulate, Ringside News has reported that John Cena has spoken to The Game about a possible return to the ring.

"The Road to WrestleMania is starting soon and John Cena is a part of the conversation. We have been able to confirm that Cena has spoken to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan about doing something at WrestleMania 39 in SoFi Stadium."

The 16-time World Champion's most recent outing on the grandest stage of them all was an odd one as he and Bray Wyatt fought in the entertaining firefly funhouse match.

Triple H paid tribute to John Cena this past summer

This past June, WWE celebrated Dr. of Thuganomics' 20th year in the company, with multiple stars from the past and present sending congratulatory messages to him.

One person who sent a message to Cena was Triple H, who posted a video on social media, hailing John as the greatest superstar in WWE history.

"I’ve had the pleasure of calling him a coworker, a competitor, and most importantly, a friend. Congratulations on 20 years, @JohnCena."

Over the years, John Cena and The Game have faced off on multiple occasions, most famously their 2006 showdown at WrestleMania 22 when they went to war for the WWE Championship.

What is your favorite ever John Cena match? Let us know in the comments section below.

