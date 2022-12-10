5 Weird rules WWE stars had to follow under Vince McMahon

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has led the premiere wrestling promotion for decades and it remains the numero uno company in wrestling entertainment. Just like any other company, there are specific rules that WWE Superstars need to abide by.

McMahon has the final say on many of these rules, which are likely still enforced to this day. While most of these rules are standard, some just don’t and could only have originated in ol’ Vinnie Mac's gray matter.

What are the bizarre rules that WWE wrestlers need to follow? Check out five of these dos and don’ts that are being practiced inside the promotion.

#5. Money in the Back holders are required to carry it all the time

WWE title holders are not required to carry their belts around. However, this is not the case if the WWE Superstar is a Money in the Bank winner.

It is a mandatory for the holder to be carrying it wherever they go. It is unclear why Vince McMahon would implement such a rule, but it sure is quite embarrassing for any superstar to bear the brunt of it.

#4. WWE Superstars need to have their pitched in-ring weapons approved by Vince McMahon

The WWE Universe has seen numerous everyday items getting weaponized inside the ring. But before an object can even be used by wrestlers to inflict damage, Vince McMahon has to give it a green light before it happens.

The reason behind it is that the promotion also needs to abide by the PG TV guidelines that are currently applicable. It is necessary to keep track of the items WWE superstars use inside the ring to remain compliant. Vince is known to personally supervise the exercise.

#3. Words banned by Vince McMahon

Many WWE fans are well-aware that the promotion has a list of words that were deemed to be taboo by Vince McMahon. These specific words and phrases are not to be uttered by WWE superstars on live TV and they also apply to the announcers.

Some of the words that got outlawed were "pro-wrestling, the business, performer, title shot, belt, house show, crazy, talent, and war". It is unclear whether some of these words have already been removed from the list or if the promotion will add more, but any mention of these words is sure to get WWE superstars in trouble.

Worth the mention: Pronouns too

WWE commentators also have rules to follow while on-air. Aside from the above-mentioned words, they too are not allowed to use pronouns.

Case in point: Back in 2008 WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Mick Foley was on commentating duties. Vince McMahon would constantly remind him not to use pronouns over the headset.

This was revealed in one of the episodes of his Foley is Pod podcast, where he said that he was uncomfortable taking on the job. The Hall of Famer further explained that he disliked the manner in which McMahon spoke to him while he occupied the announcement table.

#2. Interviewers should be shorter than the wrestlers

Here’s another weird Vinnie Mac rule that requires backstage interviewers to be shorter than WWE wrestlers. Former WWE commentator and interviewer Scott Stanford revealed that Vince McMahon introduced a rule a few years back which stated that in case an interviewer is taller than the wrestler, the former should kneel while interviewing to make it appear otherwise.

Short of height with good interviewing skills? You might just get hired!

#1. Do not, under any circumstances sneeze in front of Vince McMahon

This is more of an unwritten rule within the promotion. Aside from being a germaphobe himself, Vince McMahon cannot stand an individual sneezing while he is around.

His daughter and the company's Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon explained that her father despises things that he cannot control. In this case, someone sneezing in front of him.

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson even recalled the time they were in a meeting with the former chairman and his creative team when someone in the room sneezed. He claims that he has never seen the former WWE chairman get that livid!

