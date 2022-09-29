WWE legend quit company as he didn't like how Vince McMahon spoke to him on commentary

WWE legend Mick Foley opened up about his exit from the company in 2008 and how he had an uneasy conversation with Vince McMahon about it.

Foley left WWE for the second time in 2008 when he was a commentator on SmackDown. The hardcore legend immediately joined TNA and went on to have a three-year run with the company before returning to Vince McMahon's company once again.

In an episode of his Foley is Pod podcast, the Hall of Famer detailed his difficult conversation with McMahon regarding his future in the company back in 2008. Foley did not enjoy being a commentator as he did not like how McMahon spoke to him while commentating.

"They [his kids] make a beeline and the craft table at the Coliseum was right in front of Mr. McMahon’s office and he walked out, ‘Mick, I know you don’t like me but I’m asking you to gut this one out’ and I was like, ‘This is not about guts. This is about being treated in a way that I think a human being should be treated,’" said Foley.

He then went on to ask McMahon if he'd be treated like Jim Ross was treated in the company.

"But I said, ‘Vince, what’s the end game here? If I work hard at this for ten years and I get as good as I can possibly be that you’ll treat me the way you treat J.R.?’ And then he gets about this close, he goes, ‘You think I’ve been bad to him?’ I said, ‘I think you’ve made his life a lot more difficult than it needed to be’ and that was real," said the Hall of Famer. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Foley recalled his last conversation before he left WWE, where he got emotional and told McMahon that he was one of the "most important people" in his life.

Mick Foley wrestled in a WWE ring once again in 2012

Foley appeared for the last time as an in-ring wrestler in WWE in 2012 when he was one of the 30 participants in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

He entered the match at #7 and eliminated Primo, Epico and Justin Gabriel before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast On this day in 1998:



A very fun cage match cements Mick Foley as a face, continues The Rock's rise to stardom, and begins Ken Shamrock's turn towards a heel. On this day in 1998:A very fun cage match cements Mick Foley as a face, continues The Rock's rise to stardom, and begins Ken Shamrock's turn towards a heel. https://t.co/YaJGIKPTDr

Foley made a few appearances in the years to follow, and later became RAW GM for a year. He made another appearance in 2019, this time to introduce the 24/7 title.

Would you like to see Mick Foley in WWE again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far