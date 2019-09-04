WWE News: Stephanie McMahon reveals why Vince McMahon hates sneezing

Stephanie McMahon has learned not to sneeze around her father!

One of the most bizarre behind-the-scenes WWE stories in recent years came in 2010 when Paul Heyman revealed that Vince McMahon hates sneezing so much that he hardly listens to anything that is said to him for the next 20 minutes after he sneezes.

Now, almost a decade later, somebody a lot closer to the WWE Chairman – his own daughter, Stephanie McMahon – has given her take on the urban legend that has surrounded her father over the last few years.

Asked on Barstool Sports podcast The Corp if she has ever sneezed in front of Vince, she said that she has but she is usually met with a “grimace”.

She went on to explain that Vince does not like sneezing for the simple reason that it is something he cannot control (quotes via Wrestle Zone).

"He doesn’t hate me for it [sneezing] but it’s always with like a grrr, a grimace. But, on the flip side, I’ve been around when he has sneezed...

...It’s just because he doesn’t like anything he can’t control. The fact that he can’t control the sneeze is very… makes him upset.”

What else does Vince McMahon dislike?

As well as sneezing, there are lots of other peculiar things that Vince McMahon is apparently not fond of, including pronouns, tournaments and the use of the word “belt”.

WWE Superstars have been banned from saying “belt” when referring to Championships, as Vince believes that a belt is something that goes around somebody’s waist to hold their pants up.

Interestingly, WWE has had lots of tournaments over the last couple of years, including the current King of the Ring tournament, so perhaps the WWE Chairman now enjoys them!

