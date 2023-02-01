5 better matches for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is something to look out for after what went down at this year’s Royal Rumble.

On the January 30 episode of RAW, it was revealed that the current United States Champion, Austin Theory, will defend his belt against five more WWE Superstars. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed have qualified for the match, while a couple more are yet to be determined.

Bianca Belair, on the other hand, will put her RAW Women’s Championship on the line at WrestleMania 39 against whoever emerges as the victor at the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and a couple more will go all out to see who among them is worthy of facing The EST at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

Aside from the above, it is also expected that the preliminary matches will also be barnburners or might even outperform the two main events. Here are some matches that are likely to go down during The Elimination Chamber.

#5. Putting the returning Nia Jax in a Lumber Jill match at this year’s Elimination Chamber

The WWE Universe was shocked to see Nia Jax as the 30th entrant at the recently concluded Royal Rumble. Even her fellow superstars, who were slugging it out at the time, paused for a moment as they watched her heading toward the ring. They immediately ganged up on her, but she broke out of it. Her fellow competitors eventually threw her out after Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley delivered a Riptide to her.

Such a spot is a clear indication that the entire women’s roster despises her and considers her a clear threat, hence the elimination. To that end, a Lumber Jill match would be best for the returning WWE Superstar. Much better if it’s the extreme iteration of such a stipulation where there will be no disqualification and falls count anywhere.

The question is, who will step up to the challenge of facing The Irresistible Force?

#4. Logan Paul pitted against Seth Rollins or Ricochet at Elimination Chamber

Albeit lasting just over 10 minutes, Logan Paul put on a show and proved once again that he has what it takes to be deemed a WWE Superstar.

The YouTuber eliminated Seth Rollins and had a spot with Ricochet where the two collided mid-air. It created a huge pop among the crowd as the announcers were also in disbelief.

It was also noticeable that WWE Superstars Austin Theory, Braun Strowman, and Gunther were subtly looking as the spot unfolded. One can’t blame them since it was indeed a sight to behold and will certainly go down as a Royal Rumble moment.

WWE’s Creative can put up a storyline for Paul where he will feud with either of the two superstars and culminate at this year’s Elimination Chamber. Rollins can confront Paul for eliminating him during the Rumble match, or the content creator might get a proper match against Ricochet.

#3. Cody Rhodes, Edge, Beth Phoenix, and Rey Mysterio in an inter-gender tag match against The Judgment Day

The winner of the men’s Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes, may well seem to have started a feud with Finn Bálor. The Demon’s alter ego stated during a backstage segment on RAW that The American Nightmare has been stealing every opportunity from him for years.

In line with this, the husband-and-wife duo of Edge and Beth Phoenix has also returned the favor to the rest of his former crew and Rhea Ripley, respectively. For Rey Mysterio, it’s high time for him to teach Dominik a thing or two about respect.

What better way to settle these than to let it all out in an inter-gender tag match at the Elimination Chamber? Both Edge and Phoenix did not return for nothing, as they were definitely out for revenge after the humiliation that both endured at the hands of the heel faction during last year’s Extreme Rules.

This is going to be an interesting match if the creative decides to push through with it.

#2. Jey Uso gets it too

WWE fans who got themselves glued into The Bloodline saga were expecting Sami Zayn would pull the trigger and betray the villainous faction. However, some fans were not prepared for what Jey Uso did after the evisceration of both Zayn and Kevin Owens after the match.

After refusing to take part in beating up the now-former Honorary Uce, Jey seemingly announced on social media that he’s out of The Bloodline. This will definitely not sit well with Roman Reigns, and he will not let this one go unpunished.

This could happen in a match involving Jey at the Elimination Chamber or through a segment during the said Premium Live Event. He may have done the right thing by walking away from the slaughter, but his former family is in a take-no-prisoner mode right now.

#1. Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns

The Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns match has been speculated for quite a while now, and it looks like it’s about to go down at the upcoming Elimination Chamber.

Albeit most fans are already expecting it, Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns received massive reactions from fans, and it is still being talked about to this day. Fans who followed the most compelling pro-wrestling storyline in recent history now await a matchup between the two WWE Superstars.

The former Honorary Uce is likely out for revenge after his former Bloodline buddies brutalized his friend Kevin Owens. In line with this, it is believed that a Reigns vs. Zayn match at this year’s Elimination Chamber is already locked in, though WWE has yet to confirm this.

Zayn is certainly one of the top acts in the promotion as of late, and what better thing to do about it than to strike the iron while it’s hot?

