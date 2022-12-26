Reasons why Dominik Mysterio’s recent arrest happened

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were at it again as they tried to ruin yet another Mysterio get-together on Christmas Eve. Daddy Rey had enough of Dom and Rhea’s antics that he called the police on his prodigal son.

However, Dom recently posted a tweet to update the WWE Universe that he had been bailed out and thanked Mami Rhea for it. This, alongside the hashtag, suggested the arrest of his own parents.

The kayfabe arrest had fans musing about what would be the endgame for this storyline since Rey also has an angle with both Karrion Kross and Scarlett. With that in mind, here are some plausible reasons why Dominik Mysterio’s arrest happened.

#3. The arrest could be an avenue to further widen the gap between Dominik Mysterio and his dad

The feud between Dominik Mysterio and Papa Rey could be a way for the former to completely break away from the shadows of the latter. Rey Mysterio’s run within WWE is legendary, and writers need to come up with a way to put Dominik where he can make a name for himself without the help of his superstar dad.

For those unaware, this started when the father and son duo began feuding with The Judgment Day. During that time, they (Judgment Day) have already blindsided its founder and former leader Edge while trying (and eventually succeeding) in recruiting Dominik Mysterio.

It is expected that Dominik and Rhea Ripley will be out for revenge, and fans are now musing about what will be the occasion of the Mysterios they’ll try to ruin next.

#2. Forming an alliance with Karrion Cross and Scarlett

Karrion Kross and manager/wife Scarlett were among those who reacted to Dominik Mysterio’s Christmas Eve arrest. In his most recent tweet, the WWE superstar urged fans to pray for Dom as this was followed by Scarlett, who was somewhat in disbelief that it happened during the holidays, adding that what Rey Mysterio did “was absolutely heartless.”

These tweets are already giveaways to folks who are compelled to this ongoing storyline. From the looks of it, an alliance between Karrion Kross and Dominik is on the horizon.

A few weeks prior, Kross and Scarlett paid Rey a visit while the WWE superstar was having his ankle checked by a trainer. Just as when everyone thought it was a harmless visit, it went on a complete 180 when Kross told him that his time was running out.

Kross and Scarlett’s intimidation continued a few days ago during an episode of SmackDown. The two were among the audience while Rey and Angel Garza went at it inside the ring.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if, one of these days, Kross would come up to Dominik and form a partnership to destroy Rey.

#1. Dom’s arrest and the ongoing storyline could also be a way to push Rey Mysterio to the edge and finally fight his estranged son

Rey Mysterio almost left WWE as he was too disheartened by what happened between him and his son. This could also be the only way the WWE superstar could think of for him not to fight Dominik Mysterio inside the ring.

Triple H was able to talk things over with Rey as the masked luchador agreed to be drafted to SmackDown instead. Everything was going quite well until Dom’s recent “visits”, where the first instance ended up in Rey getting attacked by his son and Rhea Ripley.

Everyone can only take as much until they snap. Rey is no different. With what’s been happening to him as of late, it only takes a matter of time before he comes to his senses that his son should be taught some lessons.

As mentioned, however, WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett came into play, and Rey won’t stand a chance if the two parties gang up on him in a match. The best thing for Rey to do (provided that it happens) is for him to team up with a fellow WWE superstar or someone who would be giving him a hand in settling the score against his son and Kross.

Another way to culminate this father-and-son rivalry is to slug it out inside Hell in a Cell. That way, no one would be interfering with their match.

