5 reasons why Rey Mysterio may retire from WWE in 2023

Rey Mysterio is one of WWE’s greatest wrestlers who has ever stepped into the promotion’s squared circle. The legendary luchador’s colorful wrestling career has been well-documented over the years whether it be inside WWE, WCW, NJPW, AAA or even the indie circuit.

He’s been in the industry for quite a while now that his son Dominik has already caught up with him inside the ring. The two are currently in this feud storyline where Rey doesn’t want to fight his baby boy who is now part of the villainous wrestling group known as The Judgment Day.

Rey Mysterio's WWE retirement

For three decades now, he has wrestled with a plethora of equally talented superstars, involved in compelling storylines, and even helped budding wrestlers shoot up their careers. It’s very evident that he’s enjoying every moment of it, but father time is tapping him on the back.

The topic of him retiring has been a topic of discussion for several wrestling analysts for a few years now. Albeit being 47-years-old, Mysterio still has it, though some are musing as to what would make him finally ride the sunset and hang his wrestling boots.

#1. With his highly-decorated in-ring career, he has nothing left to prove

As mentioned, Rey Mysterio has a very long list of accolades under his name. In WWE alone, he has captured numerous championship belts which include the promotion’s Tag Team Championship and World Heavyweight Championship. He has also captured several championship titles in various promotions like WCW, WWA, AAA, and Lucha Underground.

With so many achievements received over the years, he has indeed proven a lot and has even gone way over it. From the looks of it, it’s his love for wrestling’s squared circle that keeps him going to this day.

#2. Retiring at the right age

In celebration of his 20th anniversary with WWE, Rey Mysterio sat down with Ariel Helwani a few months back as they talked about the luchador’s legendary run. When the topic of retirement was asked, he revealed how much he has left before he can say he’s done with the sport.

According to him, since he’s about to reach his fifties, he said that he wants to go three more years and doesn’t want to go beyond 50. He added that despite feeling that he still has some in the tank by then, his retirement plan hasn’t changed. There are still a few more years left to witness those 619s until then.

#3. WWE Hall of Fame induction

Future Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has revealed that he has only a few more years to wrestle, and he has accomplished a lot during his three decades in the ring. It is only appropriate that he be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame.

Such induction is imminently going to take place down the road and if it does, it will be the perfect ending for his illustrious wrestling career.

Here’s to hoping that his WWE Hall of Fame induction happens during those three years that he still has left in the ring.

#4. Retiring in tip top shape

The WWE Universe has witnessed numerous superstars whose careers have been halted due to career-ending injuries. A number of famous wrestlers have never wrestled again after sustaining such an injury during a match. Examples include Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Taking sick bumps and getting injured inside the ring are just a few of the realities of being a sports entertainer, and Rey Mysterio is well-acquainted with that. Despite wearing and tearing throughout the years, his moves are as sharp as ever and are still comparable to that of a young wrestler.

If Rey Mysterio keeps his fifties retirement plans, he could hang those wrestling boots while still being in excellent shape. Well enough to carry his future grandkids.

#5. Passing on the Mysterio legacy to Dominik

When Dominik Mysterio debuted in WWE back in 2020, it was expected that he would be exerting extra effort in making a name for himself. Especially considering what Papa Rey has reached in his career. Dominik being a member of the wrestling heel faction - The Judgment Day could be his stepping stone in doing that.

Rey Mysterio, on the other hand, initially wanted out of the company after being so disheartened with the path his son had chosen. However, after a closed-door meeting with Triple H, his kayfabe retirement was averted as he switched over to SmackDown instead.

Such a move could be the WWE Superstar’s plan of not getting in the way of his son’s progress without his aid. Bear in mind, though, that both of them are still inside one promotion and it is expected that they will soon cross paths inside the ring.

There are still a few more years left for him to hone his son on learning the ropes of the sport that he’s passionate about.

