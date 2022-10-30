Watch: Dominik tries to rip up a Rey Mysterio mask at WWE live event

Dominik Mysterio is clearly enjoying his time as a heel in WWE! The 25-year-old superstar appeared at a recent live event in Monterrey and snatched a replica of Rey Mysterio's mask from a fan's hand.

The Judgment Day member initially threatened to tear the mask apart before giving off a cheeky smile and dropping it on the floor.

Dominik did not wrestle at the house show, as he was at ringside during a huge mixed-tag team match. The match featuri his Judgment Day stablemates against Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE talents often engage with the crowds at live events, and Dominik Mysterio didn't miss out on the opportunity to get some heel heat during Judgment Day's entrance. WWE has released some great footage of the moment, as you can view below:

It's hilarious that several fans have come out and ridiculed Dominik for seemingly being unable to rip up the mask. Some even claimed that, unlike Dominik, Eddie Guerrero would not have hesitated to destroy the fan's property.

The positive takeaway is that Dominik looks more comfortable as an antagonist, and it's finally helping him get over as a WWE superstar.

Bayley on Dominik Mysterio comparing himself to WWE legend Eddie Guerrero

Dominik Mysterio turned quite a few heads when he labeled himself "this generation's Eddie Guerrero" on an episode of RAW.

Several wrestling veterans have reacted to the young star's controversial remarks, and Bayley also shared her thoughts on the matter during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

The former women's champion sent out a warning to Dominik over his bold statement, as you can see below:

"I think that's a very bold statement, and if he's going to say something like that, he must truly feel that way, and I'm excited to see what he does with that because that's a very risky thing to put out there, so he has to kinda live up to it now." [10:06 – 10:31]

Judgment Day is all set to face The O.C. at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The PLE will take place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Is Dominik Mysterio a natural heel, and have you enjoyed his run thus far? Sound off in the comments section below.

