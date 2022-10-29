"That's a very risky thing to put out there" – Bayley responds to Dominik Mysterio after WWE RAW remark (Exclusive)

Bayley has given her take on Dominik Mysterio's comments about Eddie Guerrero on this week's WWE RAW.

Dominik boldly claimed during an in-ring promo that he is "this generation's Eddie Guerrero." The 25-year-old then corrected himself by clarifying that the late WWE Hall of Famer "was his generation's Dominik Mysterio."

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Bayley said the young superstar took a risk by comparing himself to the former WWE Champion:

"I think that's a very bold statement, and if he's going to say something like that, he must truly feel that way, and I'm excited to see what he does with that because that's a very risky thing to put out there, so he has to kinda live up to it now. We'll see. I mean, he has greatness in his blood, so we'll see what he can do with it." [10:06 – 10:31]

Watch the video above to hear Bayley address comparisons between Damage CTRL and The Bloodline. She also revealed which superstar she would like to join forces with at Survivor Series WarGames.

Dominik Mysterio has history with Eddie Guerrero

In 2005, an eight-year-old Dominik Mysterio was at the center of a memorable WWE rivalry between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio.

As part of the storyline, Guerrero claimed to be Dominik's biological father. The outlandish angle led to a ladder match at SummerSlam 2005, where Rey Mysterio defeated his real-life friend to gain custody of Dominik.

On November 13, 2005, Guerrero passed away at the age of 38 due to acute heart failure. He was posthumously inducted into the following year's WWE Hall of Fame.

What do you make of Dominik Mysterio's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Specials - Crown Jewel 2022 on SONY SPORTS TEN 1 (English), SONY SPORTS TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY SPORTS TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on November 5, 2022, from 9:30 pm (IST).

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes