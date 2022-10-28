Bayley addresses comparisons between The Bloodline and Damage CTRL in WWE (Exclusive)

Damage CTRL member Bayley has given her thoughts on the idea that her group is trying to emulate The Bloodline in WWE.

Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos have established themselves as one of the most dominant WWE factions of all time. Meanwhile, Damage CTRL has been the top stable in the women's division since Bayley joined forces with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in July.

Asked by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about the comparisons between The Bloodline and Damage CTRL, Bayley gave an honest answer:

"I don't wanna emulate anybody. I love The Bloodline, I love The Usos, but we just wanna be remembered for what we did and how we stood on our own and kinda carved our own path. All we're focused on right now is just winning and staying at the top and really showing the rest of the division how things should have been going this whole time." [3:42 - 4:04]

In the video above, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion also disclosed which WWE Superstar is like a "long-lost brother" to her.

Bayley and Damage CTRL featured in this week's WWE RAW main event

Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY watched from ringside as Bayley defeated RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the show-closing segment.

The finish to the non-title match saw Nikki Cross leap off the top rope to knock Kai and SKY to the ringside floor alongside the referee. The returning star then attacked Belair in the ring to help Bayley pick up the victory.

Following the main event, Cross made a statement to the entire women's division by landing a series of forearms and punches on Bayley.

