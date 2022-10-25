Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross returned with a new gimmick and attacked Damage CTRL along with Bianca Belair. Fans took to Twitter to give their take on the former SAnitY member ditching the Almost Superhero moniker and embracing her former self.

Tonight's episode of the red brand saw RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair face off against Bayley. While the match was enthralling, it was the drama that unfolded towards the end of it that had fans hooked.

Nikki A.S.H. returned with her old gimmick, Nikki Cross, to attack Damage CTRL and Belair. She has seemingly ditched her Almost Superhero persona and reverted to her NXT days when she was a part of SAnitY.

Fans had a mixed reaction to Nikki Cross' return, with some being disappointed as they were expecting Charlotte Flair to make her presence felt. Meanwhile, others were happy to see Cross drop her superhero gimmick.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Some fans seemed excited that the old Nikki Cross is back.

Another fan asked for the title to be taken off Bianca Belair.

Cross' return has posed a couple of questions regarding the RAW Women's Title picture. Fans will be eager to know if this means that Cross will also be added to the mix. This could also lead to a Triple Threat match between the three women at Crown Jewel.

Are you excited to see Cross back? Let us know in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes