Nikki Cross gimmick change draws mixed reactions from fans

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 25, 2022 11:14 AM IST
Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross is a former RAW Women's Champion

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross returned with a new gimmick and attacked Damage CTRL along with Bianca Belair. Fans took to Twitter to give their take on the former SAnitY member ditching the Almost Superhero moniker and embracing her former self.

Tonight's episode of the red brand saw RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair face off against Bayley. While the match was enthralling, it was the drama that unfolded towards the end of it that had fans hooked.

Nikki A.S.H. returned with her old gimmick, Nikki Cross, to attack Damage CTRL and Belair. She has seemingly ditched her Almost Superhero persona and reverted to her NXT days when she was a part of SAnitY.

SHE'S BACK!!!!!!!!Look who just returned on #WWERaw to take out @itsBayleyWWE! 😲 https://t.co/rmC7Bv7jiq

Fans had a mixed reaction to Nikki Cross' return, with some being disappointed as they were expecting Charlotte Flair to make her presence felt. Meanwhile, others were happy to see Cross drop her superhero gimmick.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @itsBayleyWWE that’s it? it’s just nikki? LMAO bruh that’s disappointing
@TroyThundernova @WWE @itsBayleyWWE But it’s crazy Nikki and not ASH.
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE Who cares
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE Yay 😴 Anyways………. Who’s the actual return?
@XylotThemes @WWE @itsBayleyWWE I feel like the crowd didn’t know who it was 😂🤣
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE We need that sanity music back 👀👀
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE no charlotte? L raw tbh
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE We wanted Charlotte.

Some fans seemed excited that the old Nikki Cross is back.

@WWE @itsBayleyWWE Nikki Cross is back! https://t.co/1itnFR3Zcw
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE NXT nikki is back!!!! RIP AEW.
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE Nikki Cross back https://t.co/S4M0jr9yUv

Another fan asked for the title to be taken off Bianca Belair.

@WWE @itsBayleyWWE Please take the title off Bianca. Its getting extremely stale

Cross' return has posed a couple of questions regarding the RAW Women's Title picture. Fans will be eager to know if this means that Cross will also be added to the mix. This could also lead to a Triple Threat match between the three women at Crown Jewel.

Are you excited to see Cross back? Let us know in the comments section.

