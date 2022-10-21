WWE star wants to face Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins in first-time-ever singles matches (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins are dream one-on-one WWE opponents for Bloodline member Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa joined the main roster in September after helping Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Since then, he has recorded singles victories over Angelo Dawkins, Madcap Moss, and Ricochet.

Asked about possible future opponents, Sikoa told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that he would like to face two experienced WWE stars:

"I really would like a one-on-one match with Rey Mysterio. That'd be cool. Maybe Seth Rollins down the road, but I think Rey Mysterio is on my top priority list." [9:44 - 10:01]

In the video above, Sikoa also discussed the possibility of Logan Paul winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

Solo Sikoa recently encountered Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

Although they are yet to meet in a singles match, Solo Sikoa crossed paths with Mysterio in a fatal four-way contest on last week's SmackDown.

The wrestling legend defeated Ricochet, Sikoa, and Sheamus to become the new number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. It is currently unclear when the title match will take place.

Sikoa looked on course to win the match as Jey Uso and Sami Zayn interfered on his behalf. However, all three Bloodline members soon became distracted when they got involved in a ringside melee with Sheamus' Brawling Brutes stablemates — Butch and Ridge Holland.

