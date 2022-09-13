Judgment Day member set to introduce a new theme music going forward in WWE

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently got a new theme music in WWE.

Up until now, The Eradicator used the song 'Brutality' by Ash Costello as her entrance music.

A few months ago, Ripley turned heel after she parted ways with her former tag team partner, Liv Morgan, and joined The Judgment Day. Hence, the entrance music change makes sense.

Taking to Twitter, singer Chris Motionless recently revealed that Ripley is all set to change her theme music and will use "Demon In Your Dreams" going forward.

Chris also thanked WWE for allowing him to be a vocalist for Ripley's entrance music.

Check out Chris Motionless' tweet below:

Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley recently named male WWE Superstars she would like to face in an intergender match

The former RAW Women's Champion recently revealed the names of male WWE Superstars she would like to face in an intergender match.

Speaking in an interview with Cultaholic, The Eradicator mentioned that she would love to see intergender matches return to the company. She added that although there are fewer chances of it happening, she would like to face The Mysterios and Edge if possible.

The Judgment Day member also added that the topic of intergender matches is a bit touchy for the networks at the moment.

"I would obviously love it, I'd love to have a match with Dom [Mysterio], I'd love to have a match with Edge, I'd love to have a match with Rey [Mysterio]. To see whether that happens or not is a different story as I know it's a bit of a touchy subject with the networks and all of that. I'm not too sure what's going to happen, but if it does I hope that I'm the person for it," said Rhea Ripley.

Would you like to see an intergender match between Ripley and Edge, or Ripley and The Mysterios? Sound off in the comment section below.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi