5 ways Sami Zayn could be punished for losing his match

Sami Zayn fought alongside current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a tag team match against Kevin Owens and John Cena. This was during the final SmackDown for 2022. Despite him teaming with The Tribal Chief, the two were unable to take down the dream team of KO and Cena.

It was one of those rare moments when The Honorary Uce got to have The Bloodline leader as his tag team partner in a match but blew it. Reigns hates losing, and he will definitely not let this one pass. With that in mind, the champ is likely concocting of ways to punish Sami for the loss they’ve endured.

Here are ways that Sami Zayn could get punished for losing their match against Owens and Cena.

#5. Sami Zayn no longer gets to partner with Roman Reigns in a tag team match

There was a spot during the tag team match on the December 30 episode of SmackDown where Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn were both lying on the canvas before receiving a Five Knuckle Shuffle from John Cena and Kevin Owens.

It sure was a spectacle to watch for fans since it’s been a while since Cena delivered one of his signature moves, not to mention that The Bloodline’s Head of the Table was on the receiving end. As for Reigns, one can only imagine how livid and frustrated he was.

Hence, to save him from future humiliation, Reigns could opt to no longer let Zayn take part in any match that he is competing in.

#4. The Honorary Uce as cannon fodder

After the SmackDown tag team match, Sami Zayn and the rest of The Bloodline (minus Roman Reigns) took over the first episode of Raw for 2023. This resulted in Kevin Owens alongside the red brand’s locker room storming the ring and defending their turf.

A six-man tag team match ensued as The Street Profits and Owens clashed with The Usos and Zayn. The invading faction won the match, making it some sort of redemption for The Honorary Uce.

Incurring another loss would spell bad news for the former NXT Champion. If such a turnout happens, Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline could either put him on the sidelines during a match or take one for the team before they can tag him.

#3. Stripping him off of the distinction as an Honorary Uce

Prior to officially becoming a fully accepted member of The Bloodline and bearing the title of The Honorary Uce, it was pretty evident how badly Sami Zayn wanted to be a part of Roman Reign’s stable. He did everything he could just to belong, even if it meant burning bridges with his best friend and fellow WWE Superstar Kevin Owens.

The most recent episode of SmackDown was the first time Reigns and Zayn saw each other since the loss. Fans witnessed how livid the champ was, as he hates losing. Another plausible punishment that The Honorary Uce might face is the aforementioned moniker being taken away from him. It’s as if he’s back to square one if that happens.

#2. A member of The Bloodline or Roman Reigns himself delivering a beating to Sami Zayn

As mentioned earlier, Sami Zayn and the rest of The Bloodline (minus Reigns) won their six-man tag match against Owens and The Street Profits. An indication that Zayn is still Ucey with the formidable faction. But what about Roman Reigns himself?

The January 6 episode of SmackDown saw the Tribal Chief addressing his recent loss and lashing out at Zayn. The Honorary Uce could have been beaten up by Reigns if it wasn't for KO's interruption.

Needless to say, the cracks are without a doubt already manifesting and Zayn could be getting it any day now.

#1. Sami Zayn being banished from The Bloodline

The worst possible punishment that can be slapped on Sami Zayn by Roman Reigns after their loss to John Cena and Kevin Owens is to boot him out of The Bloodline. This has been the expected outcome of this ongoing storyline between him and the faction, and it is slowly getting there.

A couple of days before their tag team match, they would cut a promo for the looming fight. It is noticeable that Zayn had pretty much upstaged The Tribal Chief at the time. There was even a backstage segment where Paul Heyman gave a word of advice to Zayn not to take away the spotlight from the champ.

Come fight night, however, the aforementioned misfortune befell in them and Reigns' reaction looked like a hint of things to come. Whatever the outcome, fans will be in for another compelling angle in this long-running storyline.

