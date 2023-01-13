38-year-old star “100% locked” as Roman Reigns’ opponent for WWE Elimination Chamber - Reports

A new report about Roman Reigns' opponent for WWE Elimination Chamber has come to light. The Bloodline leader reportedly looks set to face fellow stable member Sami Zayn in the latter's hometown of Montreal, Canada.

Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline is currently one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling. The Tribal Chief teased turning on Zayn last week after the Honorary Uce cost them the tag team match against Kevin Owens and John Cena.

However, Reigns later apologized to Sami and gave him a chance to redeem himself by putting him in a match against KO. The two former best friends will collide tonight on the blue brand.

While Roman and Sami seem to be on the same page for now, according to Xero News, the duo could lock horns in the near future. The news source stated that a title match between the two is "100% locked" for Elimination Chamber. However, it's still unclear if the match will be for both world titles or just the Universal Championship, as lately, there have been reports of Roman Reigns being stripped of the WWE Championship.

Xero News @NewsXero Told Roman vs Sami is 100% locked for EC



Yet to be decided if for 1 belt or both.



More towards the breakup should happen tonight. Told Roman vs Sami is 100% locked for EC Yet to be decided if for 1 belt or both.More towards the breakup should happen tonight.

Roman Reigns sent a message to Sami Zayn ahead of his match on WWE SmackDown

The stakes are higher than ever for the singles match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on SmackDown tonight. While a defeat could result in enormous repercussions for the Honorary Uce, KO would also like to send a message to Roman Reigns ahead of their bout at Royal Rumble.

The Tribal Chief also sent out a message to Zayn ahead of the showdown on SmackDown.

"Put☝🏽up for the Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. Represent and make us proud. #SmackDown," wrote Reigns.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns 🏽up for the Honorary Uce @samizayn . Represent and make us proud. Put🏽up for the Honorary Uce @samizayn . Represent and make us proud. #SmackDown Put☝🏽up for the Honorary Uce @samizayn . Represent and make us proud. #SmackDown https://t.co/geLGooj3CS

Tensions have been high between Reigns and his fellow stablemate in the last few weeks. Many expect the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to turn on Zayn if he fails to win his match this Friday. With reports indicating a match between them down the line, things do not look bright for Sami Zayn.

Do you think Roman Reigns will turn on Sami Zayn on SmackDown tonight? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts!

