Roman Reigns has sent a message to Bloodline member Sami Zayn before his match against Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown.

On the December 30 episode of the blue brand, The Honorary Uce was pinned during his and The Tribal Chief's tag team match against John Cena and KO. On last week's show, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion initially blamed him for their loss, and a singles match was set up between Zayn and his former best friend, which will take place this time Friday.

Roman Reigns recently took to Twitter to comment on the upcoming match, requesting the WWE Universe to show their support for Sami Zayn.

He also told the latter to make The Bloodline proud by defeating Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

"Put☝🏽up for the Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. Represent and make us proud. #SmackDown," wrote Reigns.

You can check out the tweet below:

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns 🏽up for the Honorary Uce @samizayn . Represent and make us proud. Put🏽up for the Honorary Uce @samizayn . Represent and make us proud. #SmackDown Put☝🏽up for the Honorary Uce @samizayn . Represent and make us proud. #SmackDown https://t.co/geLGooj3CS

Kevin Owens will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble

The Head of the Table has been a world champion for over 800 days, and it doesn't seem like his historic reign will end anytime soon. His most recent title defense was at WWE Crown Jewel, where he defeated Logan Paul to retain the gold.

It has been confirmed that he will put his title on the line against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

This will be the third time the two stars will face each other in a world title match at the titular event. Kevin Owens defended his Universal Title against Roman Reigns at the 2017 Royal Rumble and challenged Roman for the same championship at the 2020 event.

It'll be interesting to see whether he will be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Do you think Kevin Owens will dethrone Roman? Sound off in the comments below!

