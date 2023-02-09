5 reasons why Cody Rhodes should re-design the WWE and Universal Championship titles if he wins them

Cody Rhodes is on a quest for WWE gold as he vowed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship that Roman Reigns currently holds.

Since his return, The American Nightmare has had his eyes on the prize, capturing wins left and right. Everything was smooth sailing until that terrible pectoral tear that got him sidelined for several months.

Rhodes returned just in time for the Royal Rumble and went on to become the last man standing in the titular match. He wasted no time and challenged Reigns for the aforementioned titles at this year’s WrestleMania main event.

Aside from this, Cody Rhodes also expressed his interest in bringing back an iconic design of the WWE Championship. To that end, here are five reasons why The American Nightmare should push through with it.

#5. WWE fans are down with the idea

The Winged Eagle iteration of the WWE Championship has been one of the most recognizable belt designs that ever came out for the said title. While there is also the so-called Big Eagle version of the belt, it is the one with the wings sticking out of the strap that Cody Rhodes prefers to bring back.

A few weeks back, Rhodes shared an Instagram post suggesting that he might bring back the Winged Eagle design of the belt. It received mixed reactions from fans as some of them favored other equally famous designs for the title. Nonetheless, a lot of fans seem to agree with the challenger and want the belt design to get recommissioned by WWE.

#4. Cody Rhodes giving the Winged Eagle a proper introduction it deserves

It was in 1988 when the WWE Winged Eagle belt was revealed to wrestling fans by Hulk Hogan, who was the first champion to hold the newly designed title. Unfortunately, he lost to Andre the Giant in a rather controversial fashion. Rubbing salt to the wounds, the newly crowned champion relinquished his title and sold it to The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, who was present at the time.

Cody Rhodes bringing back the Winged Eagle belt if he wins it from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania would be a welcoming change. If such tweaks were to happen, it would certainly be a fitting reintroduction to the legendary belt that has been regarded by many as iconic.

#3. A belt to remember him by

The WWE Championship belt has gone through numerous design changes over the years. Aside from the Winged Eagle, the promotion also introduced other famed belt designs, which include the aforementioned Big Eagle. WWE even went as far as customizing it to suit the Superstar who held it at the time. John Cena and Edge’s Spinner belts, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Smoking Skull, Daniel Bryan’s Planet Championship belt, and The Rock’s Brahma Bull (although it never made it to TV) are just some of the notable designs the belt has undergone.

To that end, in the event that Cody Rhodes’ plan of redesigning and bringing back the Winged Eagle belt comes to fruition, he will surely be remembered as the WWE Superstar who once again rendered the services of such a design. Similar to what he did in 2011 when he reintroduced the classic design of the WWE Intercontinental Championship, alongside some slight modifications.

#2. To be included among the WWE Legends who have held the Winged Eagle belt

During its lifetime, the WWE Winged Eagle Championship belt has been held by several of the promotion’s wrestling greats. Some of the most notable legends to have ever worn the strap are Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, Sgt. Slaughter, Yokozuna, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels.

Cody Rhodes winning either the WWE or the Universal Championship at WrestleMania will be another feather in his cap of pro-wrestling accolades. It will definitely be all the sweeter if he wins it in its Winged Eagle iteration.

#1. For Dad

As mentioned, Cody Rhodes is on a mission to win the WWE Championship and he’s on the right track to do so after his Royal Rumble win.

In line with this, it is noticeable that Rhodes has this penchant for including his legendary dad, Dusty Rhodes, whenever he’s cutting a promo. The most recent was during this week’s episode of RAW alongside The Bloodline’s Wiseman Paul Heyman. The interaction between the two was so good that both fans and experts applauded it.

For those unaware, Dusty never won the WWE Championship during his stay with the promotion. With that in mind, it has been Cody Rhodes’s long-time goal to reach such a peak in his pro-wrestling career and dedicate the elusive championship to his dad.

It is also worth mentioning that The American Dream entered WWE at a time when the Winged Eagle belt was still in service. This could be one of the reasons why the belt is so special for the WWE Superstar.

It will definitely be a pipedream come true for The American Nightmare if that day happens.

