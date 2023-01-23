5 WWE Superstars who could be in their first-ever WrestleMania this year

WrestleMania is regarded as the biggest annual event in professional wrestling, where WWE Superstars get to showcase their skills on the grandest stage of sports entertainment. Many stars have graced the Premium Live Event multiple times and have even had their ‘Mania moments.

While they now have the bragging rights to having participated in a WrestleMania event, some are yet to experience what it’s like to be in one. These Superstars have been doing great work since being called up to the main roster, and it’s fitting for them to be included at this year’s WrestleMania.

Now that WrestleMania 39 (WrestleMania Goes Hollywood) is just months away, we look at five WWE Superstars who could be heading to their first-ever Showcase of the Immortals.

#5. Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano had an incredible run during his NXT days. Having won numerous championship titles, including the NXT North American Championship, Tag Team Championship alongside Tommaso Ciampa, and the NXT Championship. To that end, Gargano holds the distinction of being the Gold brand’s Triple Crown Champion.

Despite the accolades he received, he left the company in December 2021 after opting not to pen a new contract with WWE. However, Gargano returned in August 2022 and is currently on the Raw roster.

The WWE Superstar has been a worker since his return and can be seen more often on WWE TV. It is evident that he’s been getting a significant push in his career under the Triple H-led creative and is likely to be a part of this year’s WrestleMania.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez is another WWE Superstar that could be getting a spot at this year’s WrestleMania.

Back in NXT, Rodriguez took part in several feuds and storylines. Some notable angles included her alliance with Dakota Kai and her feud with Rhea Ripley.

She even became the NXT Women’s Champion in April of 2021 when she defeated Io Shirai. She reigned for 202 days before losing the title to Mandy Rose.

She saw more action by the time she entered the main roster, where she participated in numerous tourneys for WWE gold. In August last year, she and Aliyah finally succeeded by defeating Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to win the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

It was recently announced that she would be part of the upcoming Royal Rumble, which will be held in her home state of Texas. Winning it will guarantee her a ticket to this year’s WrestleMania.

#3. LA Knight

LA Knight is one tough talker and can back up whatever he says. When he stepped foot on the main roster last year, he would momentarily leave his LA Knight character to become the manager of Maximum Male Models.

He eventually left the group after they kept failing to win their matches and reverted to his LA Knight persona. He had a brief feud with Ricochet before delving into the ongoing storyline with Bray Wyatt.

Knight’s feud with Wyatt will culminate at this year’s Royal Rumble as they are scheduled to face off in a 'Mountain Dew Pitch Black' match. Being pitted against one of WWE’s top talents indicates that Knight could be tapped to be part of the promotion’s future PLEs like WrestleMania.

#2. WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa is likely heading to this year’s WrestleMania

The Bloodline’s Enforcer Solo Sikoa will most likely experience his first ever WrestleMania this year, thanks to the formidable faction with which he’s currently affiliated.

Their Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, is expected to be a part of the Show of Shows. Knowing how close the wrestling stable is, Sikoa’s presence is pretty much guaranteed to keep a close watch during his Tribal Chief’s match.

Another thing worth noting is that the WWE Superstar is yet to win gold on the main roster. With that in mind, pro wrestling's grandest stage would be the perfect avenue to do so.

#1. Gunther's dream match might happen at the Showcase of the Immortals

Another WWE Superstar that is definitely heading to this year’s WrestleMania is The Imperium’s Gunther.

Reports have been making the rounds for quite a while now that The Ring General will be Brock Lesnar’s opponent at the next 'Mania. Such a matchup is believed to have been internally listed for the said PLE.

Gunther has touched on the topic in the past, describing it as his dream match. However, one might recall that Lesnar and Lashley still have some unfinished business to settle after the latter lost at last year’s Crown Jewel. Nonetheless, this feud could finally be settled at Royal Rumble, ending their rivalry and allowing The Beast to target Gunther next.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes