"Dream match of all dream matches"- Twitter erupts over the possibility of 35-year-old WWE star facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

The WWE Universe has shared their thoughts on a potential match between Brock Lesnar and GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39.

The Ring General and The Beast Incarnate are two of the most dominant wrestlers currently on the roster. GUNTHER has not been pinned since moving up to the main roster earlier this year. Lesnar, on the other hand, is fresh off a victory over Bobby Lashley and is one of the biggest draws in pro wrestling.

It was recently reported that WWE is planning a showdown between the two powerhouses at The Showcase of the Immortals. While nothing is confirmed yet, the idea of a potential match between the two certainly excited the fans as many took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Do you want to see this? Breaking: Lesnar Vs Gunther being discussed for #WrestleMania - Xero NewsDo you want to see this? Breaking: Lesnar Vs Gunther being discussed for #WrestleMania - Xero NewsDo you want to see this? https://t.co/MKDIQxMT70

Kyle Haynes @SSJVegeta06 @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Would be a great match but Gunther needs to be built up more the next few months. Right now it doesn't feel as though he stands a chance, but a few good title defenses could help with that. Lesnar is a good worker and I definitely think this match could surpass Lesanr vs Lasley. @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Would be a great match but Gunther needs to be built up more the next few months. Right now it doesn't feel as though he stands a chance, but a few good title defenses could help with that. Lesnar is a good worker and I definitely think this match could surpass Lesanr vs Lasley.

MrLandinoDorito @MrLandinoDorito @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Honestly, I think this could be a banger at Wrestlemania if they do it right. I'm all in with Gunther VS Lesnar at Mania 39. @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Honestly, I think this could be a banger at Wrestlemania if they do it right. I'm all in with Gunther VS Lesnar at Mania 39.

JayNoSnax @JayNoSnax @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero It would be a great match… But if Gunter still has the IC belt, then you know there will not be a clean win either way. If Gunter doesn’t have the belt, it opens up more possibilities for the match. @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero It would be a great match… But if Gunter still has the IC belt, then you know there will not be a clean win either way. If Gunter doesn’t have the belt, it opens up more possibilities for the match.

Roberto Makoto🤘🏾🔺📼👾 @MakotoKorp @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Either him or Bobby Lashley would be really exciting this year, fingers crossed it's one of them @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Either him or Bobby Lashley would be really exciting this year, fingers crossed it's one of them

Michael @DefineEclectic @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Hell yes- two big men but who actually technically adept? Could be Gunter/Sheamus on steroids. Sorry, maybe wrong analogy. @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Hell yes- two big men but who actually technically adept? Could be Gunter/Sheamus on steroids. Sorry, maybe wrong analogy.

He'd have to be willing to take a few chops though, crowd would pop just for the madness of someone willing to work stiff with Lesnar. @NewsXero Would be incredible if true. A motivated Brock is one of the best ever.He'd have to be willing to take a few chops though, crowd would pop just for the madness of someone willing to work stiff with Lesnar. @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Would be incredible if true. A motivated Brock is one of the best ever. He'd have to be willing to take a few chops though, crowd would pop just for the madness of someone willing to work stiff with Lesnar.

SonOfChar0079 @SonOfChar0079 @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Now I wanna see where this goes. This could be a huge push for Gunther imo. @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Now I wanna see where this goes. This could be a huge push for Gunther imo.

A match between these two would be legendary. Give them 15-20 minutes and they could tear the house down together Brock Lesnar & Gunther trending, I see…A match between these two would be legendary. Give them 15-20 minutes and they could tear the house down together https://t.co/Xu1ZaKTzkp

The Numbers, Mason. What do they mean? 🏳️‍🌈 @WomensWTNA Lesnar vs Gunther at Mania...If Gunther comes out with the W...That is massive Lesnar vs Gunther at Mania...If Gunther comes out with the W...That is massive

CraigMcCall33 @CraigMcCall32 @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero That’s got to be a dream match of all dream matches @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero That’s got to be a dream match of all dream matches

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is not done with Brock Lesnar

Lesnar and Lashley are two of the biggest powerhouses in pro wrestling. The duo collided for the first time at Royal Rumble earlier this year, where The All Mighty reclaimed the WWE Championship, thanks to an assist from Roman Reigns.

However, Brock Lesnar managed to re-capture the title at Elimination Chamber, where Bobby Lashley was ruled out of the match due to an injury.

Their paths once again collided at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia after Brock Lesnar returned to the company's programming to cost The All Mighty the United States Championship. While the former UFC star was able to secure the victory, Lashley was the last man standing in their battle.

During a recent interview with NBC10 Boston, Bobby Lashley stated his desire to stand across the ring from the former Universal Champion one more time.

"Winning a match wasn't important to me in Saudi Arabia, it was beating him up. He won the 1-2-3, but he knows who Bobby is now and he felt the wrath. Nobody has seen Brock like that before, nobody has seen Brock groveling down on his back like looking up, passing out. Nobody has seen Brock like that, I made him like that. So I think it fit for what was needed and with that being said, there's one more match that we need to have. He has one and I have one," said Lashley.

#WWECrownJewel Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless:Bobby F’N Lashley Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless: ✅ Bobby F’N Lashley #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/ksH0r7wYva

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE programming since his victory over Lashley at Crown Jewel. The All Mighty, meanwhile, will have the chance to win back the United States Championship as he takes on Seth Rollins and Austin Theory in a triple-threat match at Survivor Series.

What do you make of a potential match between Lesnar and Gunther? Let us know in the comments section below.

