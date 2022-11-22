Bobby Lashley has disclosed that he wants another match against Brock Lesnar following their bout at Crown Jewel.

The two behemoths collided for the first time in singles competition at Royal Rumble 2022 for the coveted WWE Championship, which The All Mighty won. They had another match at Crown Jewel this month, with The Beast Incarnate earning the victory.

During a recent interview with NBC10 Boston to promote Survivor Series, Bobby Lashley stated that he and Brock Lesnar have a win over each other. He wants to share the ring with the former Universal Champion once again to settle the score.

"Winning a match wasn't important to me in Saudi Arabia, it was beating him up. He won the 1-2-3, but he knows who Bobby is now and he felt the wrath. Nobody has seen Brock like that before, nobody has seen Brock groveling down on his back like looking up, passing out. Nobody has seen Brock like that, I made him like that. So I think it fit for what was needed and with that being said, there's one more match that we need to have. He has one and I have one," said Lashley. (1:12-1:49)

Bobby Lashley's United States Title run ended thanks to Brock Lesnar

At Money in the Bank, The All Mighty dethroned Austin Theory to capture the coveted United States Championship. He dropped it to Seth Rollins on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW after Brock Lesnar attacked him.

The Beast hit him with an F5 and locked him in the Kimura Lock. The Visionary capitalized by defeating a vulnerable Bobby Lashley to win the US Title.

He, Rollins, and Austin Theory will collide in a triple-threat match at Survivor Series WarGames for the gold.

