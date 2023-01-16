WWE Superstars who could finally overcome Solo Sikoa

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa has been The Bloodline’s hitman since his main roster debut. In just a short period of time, he has dismantled superstars that come his way and even aided members of his faction whenever they’re in danger of losing a match.

What he lacks in mic presence is being compensated for by his ferocity whenever he is in a match or launching an attack against other superstars. Such intensity makes him a formidable competitor, and this would likely make some wrestlers think twice before they clash with him.

Nonetheless, there are those who wouldn’t mind matching up against The Enforcer. Check out these superstars below.

#3. Karrion Kross could mess with Solo Sikoa’s mind

Like Solo Sikoa, Karrion Kross has this killer instinct in him and also has a penchant for attacking fellow WWE Superstars. Fans might recall Kross' unannounced return last year during an episode of SmackDown where he viciously attacked Drew McIntyre.

He had a winning streak back when he was with NXT, and this series of wins resulted in him getting the black and gold brand’s championship. Unfortunately, he had to relinquish his NXT title due to an injury.

Kross also has a look of ruthlessness that seemingly strikes fear into his opponents inside the ring. He’s also not backing down from challenging the top guys in the company like Roman Reigns, whom he put on notice upon his return.

The savagery that Kross possesses paired with his ability to play mind games on his opponents makes him even more dangerous. This is what he’s been doing with Rey Mysterio, whom he is currently at odds with.

Now may not be the right time for Kross to square off against The Bloodline’s Tribal Chief. A better way to get Reigns’ attention is by going head-to-head against Solo Sikoa and defeating The Enforcer in the process.

#2. Veer Mahaan is another WWE Superstar that can go at it against Solo Sikoa

Veer Mahaan also has what it takes to butt heads with Solo Sikoa. The WWE Superstar faced off with Rey and Dominik Mysterio when he was finally introduced during an episode of Raw. Mahaan singlehandedly demolished the father and son duo, with Dom receiving most of the beating at the time.

During his red brand run, he has dominated his matches, making him one of the most feared competitors on the Raw roster. Come October last year, the superstar would return to NXT and reform the tag team duo of Indus Sher alongside Sanga.

If it weren’t for Mahaan getting a callback from NXT, he would be a suitable matchup against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa. But who knows? WWE Creative might come up with an angle for the two WWE Superstars where one of them pays a visit to either Raw or NXT for a showdown.

#1. Bronson Reed-Solo Sikoa is also worth considering

Another bruiser that is likely to overcome Solo Sikoa is Bronson Reed, who recently returned to WWE.

Reed returned in December and interfered during the Winner Takes All match between Dexter Lumis and The Miz on an episode of Raw. The spot officially introduced him to the WWE Universe as a heel.

He made quick work of Lumis, who at the time almost took the stacks of cash hanging above the ring. This resulted in The Miz snagging all those Benjamins. There was even a spot where Reed climbed the top rope and squashed Lumis for good measure.

At over 300 pounds, the so-called Auszilla sure did showcase his brute strength and seemingly sent a resounding message to the promotion’s main roster. This, of course, includes Solo Sikoa.

For those unaware, Reed is also of Samoan descent just like Sikoa, who belongs to the renowned Anoa’i family of wrestlers. Just imagine the two WWE Superstars finally meeting inside the ring and beating the living daylights out of each other.

Like The Enforcer, he too is an NXT alumnus who battled the likes of Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano during his stay there. He even managed to capture the NXT North American Championship from the latter after a few attempts.

After his NXT run, Reed was released by the company and ventured into other wrestling promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact.

