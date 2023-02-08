5 WWE Superstars who were better challengers for Roman Reigns than Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are two of the hottest WWE Superstars within the promotion as of late. The latter's return at Royal Rumble and winning the 30-man clash received huge pops among the WWE crowd. This gave him a ticket to challenge The Tribal Chief at this year’s WrestleMania.

There’s no denying that the impending collision between the two at this year’s Showcase of Immortals is currently a hot topic across the industry. However, there are still those who want to see Reigns face off against other superstars.

They believe that these superstars can go at it against The Tribal Chief and make that WrestleMania moment.

#5. Gunther

Gunther has indeed put on a show in the recently concluded Royal Rumble. Despite getting eliminated, the WWE Superstar has smashed Rey Mysterio’s Rumble record (1:02:15) for the longest time spent inside the ring in 1:11:40 with five eliminations.

Such a feat is surely something, as he has proven once again that he is someone not to be messed around with. Prior to this, he had previously beaten WWE Superstar Braun Strowman during his Intercontinental Championship defense.

This puts it to show that The Ring General can go the distance against The Tribal Chief if such a 'Mania matchup materializes.

#4. Seth Rollins

Before becoming The Bloodline’s Head of the Table and The Visionary of RAW, both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were members of the wrestling trio known as The Shield (Alongside Jon Moxley). The stable had a successful and infamous run during its heyday, not to mention being a dominant force within WWE’s six-man tag matches.

Fast forward to the present day, the two WWE Superstars are currently billed with the aforementioned personas and have faced off inside the squared circle. If they ever cross paths anew, it would be best if this happens at WrestleMania.

Rollins plays with the minds of his opponents. He uses whatever stuff that would grind the gears of his foes, and it works most of the time. Fans might recall during last year’s Hell in a Cell where Rollins wore WWE Legend Dusty Rhodes’ signature polka-dot-themed ring gear when he fought Cody Rhodes.

This tactic will probably be tapped again if Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns ever clash again at WrestleMania.

#3. Bobby Lashley is also a WWE Superstar that would gladly step up against Roman Reigns

Bobby Lashley is an absolute tank inside the ring. With an intimidating physique, his opponents might want to think twice before facing the WWE Superstar.

The former member of The Hurt Business never backs down from whoever dares challenge him, even if it’s as destructive as Brock Lesnar himself. The feud between them has reignited upon the return of The Beast Incarnate, and the two are expected to square off for a third time at this year’s Elimination Chamber.

As for Lashley and Roman Reigns, the two have already fought in the past. A case in point was the Triple Threat match during an episode of RAW in 2021, which featured the two Superstars and Big E, who was the WWE Champion at the time.

Opening old wounds between Lashley and Reigns could be an interesting angle for WWE’s Creative to revisit, especially now that The Hurt Business may well seem to be on the path to reunification.

#2. Jey Uso

The Bloodline saga will certainly go down in WWE history as one of the most compelling and well-written storylines the promotion has ever devised. Aside from Sami Zayn betraying Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble, Jey Uso’s decision to walk away caught everyone by surprise.

Prior to the formation of the infamous wrestling faction, Reigns, and the now-prodigal Uce faced off. A couple of notable matches include their Clash of Champions match and the 'I Quit' match inside Hell in a Cell in 2020. Reigns won both, and Jey eventually acknowledged him.

Now that Jey has seemingly left his Bloodline, the other half of The Usos could revisit the old rivalry between him and Roman Reigns. Such a match coming to fruition is certainly WrestleMania-worthy.

#1. Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania can happen

Sami Zayn is currently one of the hottest WWE Superstars in the promotion, and what went down between him and Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble created a huge buzz across the wrestling world.

Fans are expecting the two WWE Superstars to square off after Rumble. They are set on a collision course at the upcoming Elimination Chamber.

However, some believe that the culmination of the storyline is as good as The Bloodline should be done at this year’s WrestleMania. This can still happen, considering how the former Honorary Uce is being talked about as of late across the WWE Universe.

