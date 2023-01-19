WWE Superstars who were never eliminated from The Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble is just one of WWE’s Big Four Premium Live Events that are held every year. In the legendary Battle Royal, 30 WWE Superstars battle it out inside the ring until one of them remains and is declared the victor. This year’s Rumble is just around the corner and all the superstars who will participate in this year's bouts are probably prepping by now.

Over the years, there have been superstars who participated in the extravagant Battle Royal, but never got eliminated. Whether it be getting disqualified or outright eliminating themselves from the match, these wrestlers never got thrown out of the ring by other competitors.

Take a look at these superstars who were never eliminated from The Royal Rumble.

#6. Bastion Booger

Bastion Booger was part of the 1994 Royal Rumble. One might ask, how did he not get thrown out during the match? The answer is simple; he never showed up when it was his turn to enter the ring.

The reason given as to why he ditched such a chance was that he ingested something that messed him up at the time.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Skull

Another Royal Rumble entrant that never showed up was the former WWE Superstar Skull from the faction Disciples of Apocalypse.

The Royal Rumble in 1998 saw Stone Cold Steve Austin win the 30-man brawl. Prior to the match, The Baddest S.O.B. on the Planet was the target of another wrestling collective at the time known as Los Boricuas.

The group snuck inside the locker room and mugged who they thought was Austin, only to find out that they had ganged up on Skull. This mistaken identity resulted in him missing the match due to the injuries he suffered.

#4. Spike Dudley

Unlike the first two entries on this list, Spike Dudley was seen by the crowd about to enter the fray. The thing is, he never made it inside the ring.

He took part in the Royal Rumble in 2004 as entry number 13. Instead of his entrance music, it was The Undertaker’s theme that was played.

This got Kane, who was already competing at the time, distracted and ultimately eliminated. While on his way out, The Big Red Machine delivered a chokeslam to the charging Dudley, rendering him unable to compete in the match.

#3 & #2. Hornswoggle and Finlay

Hornswoggle was probably the smallest superstar to have ever entered a Royal Rumble match. He also holds the distinction of not being eliminated during the said PLE.

The 2008 installment of the Royal Rumble saw Hornswoggle come in as entrant number nine. However, as soon as he saw who he’d be facing, he immediately hid under the ring. He would briefly reappear, though, and eliminate The Miz.

When the former Cruiserweight Champion tried the same trick again, he was caught by Mark Henry and was carried into the ring. The four-foot-five WWE Superstar was about to get squashed by Henry, Big Daddy V, and Chavo Guerrero when Finlay came rushing into the ring and whacked the three with his trusted shillelagh.

The two walked away from the brawl with the stick-wielding Irishman being disqualified from the match, while no decision was made for Hornswoggle.

#1. Curtis Axel was also attacked during his Royal Rumble opportunity

Curtis Axel was another superstar who was never eliminated at 2015’s Royal Rumble due to the misfortune that befell him at the time.

Axel was entrant number six during that installment of the annual PLE. While on his way to the ring, he was blindsided by Erick Rowan, rendering Mr. Irrelevant unable to compete. This resulted in Rowan replacing him, though the former Wyatt Family member did not last long inside the ring.

Rowan got Axel trending on social media at the time, since he was never eliminated due to the sneak attack. WWE Superstars like Xavier Woods, Zack Ryder, and Lance Storm tweeted their support for Axel.

This created an angle where Axel would claim that he was the legit winner of that Royal Rumble. He believed he should have been the one squaring off against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

