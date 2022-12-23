4 former WWE Superstars fans are pushing for Royal Rumble returns

Royal Rumble is almost a month away, and several WWE Superstars may well seem to be prepping for the first big event of the year. Chief Content Officer Triple H will oversee the premium live event’s upcoming installment for the first time since taking charge of creative.

With that in mind, the WWE Universe can expect huge surprises in the upcoming January event. It is believed that there are former WWE Superstars who will be entering the fray.

Several legends and former stars have either expressed their interest in joining Rumble or have teased that they could be a part of the pay-per-view. This has led to fans clamoring for the same online. Social media posts of some of these former WWE superstars were followed by a string of responses as they are hyped up with the idea.

Check out these former superstars who are likely to make a Royal Rumble return.

#4. Molly Holly

The two-time WWE Women’s Champion and Hall of Famer Molly Holly is very much open to going at it again in next year’s Royal Rumble. However, she has a bit of a request for Triple H and his creative team.

During a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Holly revealed that she already had talks with the promotion. She stated that she has to be given a heads-up in advance, considering she hasn’t been in a proper match in a long time:

"I told the creative writing team that if I do have to be in it, I need some advance notice because that hurts to go from not doing it for a long time and getting thrown in there, so they have not given me any notice as of yet and it's getting close to that time. So they better tell me soon if I am gonna have to be in it," [H/T POST Wrestling]

In line with this, the former WWE superstar also said that she hasn’t been tapped by creative yet regarding the Rumble. Provided that she got called out for next year's PLE, her fans are hoping that the promotion would give her a longer time inside the ring.

#3. Chris Masters

Deemed one of the toughest wrestlers, Chris Masters could be hinting at a Royal Rumble return next year if a recent social media post is anything to go by.

In a tweet, Masters posted what could be his final match for 2022 with a caption counting down from ten. What made it interesting is the callout to WWE seemingly suggesting that he wants to be a part of the upcoming event.

Before this, The Masterpiece made a tweet referring to the event with the caption telling WWE to "give the people what they want."

Check out the tweet below:

The former WWE Superstar was a heel during his early days with the promotion. Armed with the Master Lock move, he dominated the roster including the likes of John Cena. The move was virtually unbreakable until it was broken by then ECW Champion Bobby Lashley.

As for The Masterpiece's fans, they are very much down with the idea of him joining the chaos.

Imagine the two revisiting that moment to see whether the Master Lock or Lashley’s Hurt Lock will come out on top.

#2. Matt Cardona also wants in at the Royal Rumble

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) also sent feelers expressing his interest in participating in next year’s Royal Rumble.

Like Chris Masters, he too took to Twitter and called out WWE regarding the event. The tweet was posted alongside a clip of one of his Royal Rumble entrances from yesteryears with the caption, "this pop was pretty good…imagine it this time around."

Check out the tweet below:

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona This pop was pretty good…



Imagine it this time around……… This pop was pretty good…Imagine it this time around……… https://t.co/EJMktFfD8t

Cardona participated in three Royal Rumbles in 2012, 2013, and 2015, albeit never lasting long in those appearances. Some fans have been longing for him to capture that seemingly elusive WWE gold upon his return.

#1. Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks

One can only imagine the pop from WWE fans if Sasha Banks is one of the surprise entrants in the next Royal Rumble.

Sasha Banks has been one of the dominating WWE superstars within the promotion’s women's roster. Unfortunately, as already mentioned, a creative clash with former Chairman Vince McMahon has caused her untimely departure from the company.

Talks have been making the rounds that The Legit Boss has closed a deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Fans of The Boss have also been rooting for her return.

As for WWE, there will be hope among fans that The Legit Boss will return to the big stage. She could enter as number 30 in the Royal Rumble and blow the roof off the Alamodome. However, only time will tell whether the former women's champion will be the subject of a raucous ovation at the Rumble.

Which former superstar do you think will return at the Rumble? Let us know in the comments section

