5 top WWE Superstars who stayed out of the limelight after retiring

Titanland has seen many WWE superstars retire only to return a few years later. Whether it be a compelling storyline that is hard to pass on or a lucrative deal to wrestle overseas, they will lace up those wrestling boots once more to go at it inside the squared circle one more time.

Others are doing it because of their love of the sport. Despite their age, not to mention their current health conditions, they still keep coming back. Some would even go as far as taking sick bumps that would certainly result in a debilitating injury.

Nonetheless, there are those who remain retired and shun themselves from the limelight. Here are five wrestling greats who are enjoying their lives outside the ring.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Layla

Layla’s entrance to the pro-wrestling scene happened during WWE’s Diva Search competition, which she won alongside a one-year contract worth $250,000. Since then, she has taken on numerous roles during her career within WWE. She became a member of a dance group, managed William Regal, and partnered with fellow WWE Superstar Michelle McCool.

It was the latter that WWE fans reminded them of her. Their tag team, dubbed LayCool, got involved in memorable rivalries as they fought the likes of Mickie James, Beth Phoenix, and Natalya. She also carries the distinction of being the final title holder of the WWE Women’s Championship.

One of the probable factors that made her decide to finally give up pro wrestling was the slew of injuries that she incurred over the years. She is currently pursuing a career in the field of real estate and is a wife to fellow wrestler Ricky Ortiz.

#4. Ted DiBiase

Not to be mistaken for his legendary dad, former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase is a well-known name back from even when he was still on the indie circuit. By the time he joined the big leagues, he had set his sights on capturing that WWE championship.

However, the title was too elusive for him. He did win the WWE World Tag Team Championship tough a couple of times during his run and this was alongside another generational wrestler, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

He was also known for a gimmick dubbed The DiBiase Posse where he would go look for folks prior to WWE events who would want to hang out with him. A complete opposite of his dad’s Million Dollar Man persona.

In 2013, he opted to no longer sign a new contract with WWE after his mental health battle. He continued to wrestle in the indie circuit, but this only went on until 2017.

#3. Tyson Kidd

Former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd also remained outside the ring, but this was due to a nasty injury.

After being part of the promotion’s developmental stable stables for a couple of years, Kidd was officially introduced to WWE’s ECW roster in 2009 as a heel.

During his run within the promotion, he went on to become the final World Tag Team Champion alongside his then-tag partner David Hart Smith. He was also a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion where he and then-Cesaro held the belts in one of those reigns.

All was going pretty well until that fateful day in 2015 when he suffered a spinal cord injury during a match against former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe. He never returned to the ring since but was given a role by WWE as a producer in 2017.

#2. Sable

The woman who tamed The Beast Incarnate. Sable’s debut in WWE was grand, to say the least, as she accompanied Triple H (who was still using his full in-ring name Hunter Hearst Helmsley at the time) in a match against The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 12.

Sable got involved in numerous feuds and storylines as well. A couple of notable ones were with Luna Vachon and Debra whom she had an Evening Gown Match against in 1999. She left the promotion that same year after having legal issues with WWE. She returned in 2003, though this did not last long as she eventually left WWE the following year.

Since then, she has lived a private life alongside her husband, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar, and their children.

#1. AJ Lee

Despite having a petite stature, former WWE Superstar AJ Lee was an intense competitor inside the squared circle. The turning point of her career in WWE was her so-called lucky kiss to her then-in-ring boyfriend Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 28.

It cost Bryan the World Heavyweight Championship, which he held at the time as it was snagged by Sheamus in one of the shortest matches in WWE. Lee was blamed by Bryan, which led to their subsequent breakup and effectively ended the storyline between them.

This started her mentally unstable gimmick and it was during this time that she captured the WWE Divas Championship on three separate occasions. Her WWE career ended in 2015 due to several factors. One of which was her cervical spine injury, which was revealed in her memoir.

To that end, her writing career officially took off in 2017. The aforementioned autobiography, Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules, got published and went on to become a New York Times Best Seller.

