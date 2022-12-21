Former WWE star willing to return at the first Triple H-led Royal Rumble – but only on one condition

Triple H's first Royal Rumble event as WWE's creative figurehead is expected to feature several surprises. However, the 14-time world champion will only be able to call upon Molly Holly for the Women's Royal Rumble if she receives an offer soon.

Holly is best known for her days as a WWE in-ring competitor between 2000 and 2005. The 45-year-old is a three-time Women's Royal Rumble entrant, having appeared in the match in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

In a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Holly revealed that she will only agree to appear in the 2023 match if she receives preparation time:

"I told the creative writing team that if I do have to be in it, I need some advance notice because that hurts to go from not doing it for a long time and getting thrown in there, so they have not given me any notice as of yet and it's getting close to that time. So they better tell me soon if I am gonna have to be in it." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Nikki & Brie @BellaTwins Brie So incredibly happy to see Molly Holly get inducted into the @wwe 2021 Hall of Fame!!! I remember the first Women’s Royal Rumble I couldn’t believe I was going to be sharing a ring with her. Her talent is extraordinary and she the sweetest person I’ve ever met!Brie So incredibly happy to see Molly Holly get inducted into the @wwe 2021 Hall of Fame!!! I remember the first Women’s Royal Rumble I couldn’t believe I was going to be sharing a ring with her. Her talent is extraordinary and she the sweetest person I’ve ever met! ❤️Brie https://t.co/Hp3gWywXQR

Holly is a two-time WWE Women's Champion. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 and currently works as a WWE producer.

Molly Holly explains her WWE Royal Rumble preparation process

The 2023 Royal Rumble will take place on January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Reflecting on her past Royal Rumble experiences, Molly Holly said she was once given just six days to prepare for a match:

"The least amount of notice they've ever given me for a Rumble is six days… I go to the tanning booth, I try not to get too burned, I go buy rub on tan, bleach my teeth, dig through past outfits to see if I can bedazzle them or somehow jazz 'em up because there's no way I can find a seamstress in that sort of time and do a lot of crying [Molly laughed]."

So far, only Kofi Kingston has been confirmed as a participant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble. No one has been announced yet for the women's match.

Would you like to see Molly Holly in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes