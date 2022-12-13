Sasha Banks has an extremely lucrative offer on the table to leave WWE for NJPW; said to be more than AEW star ever made – Reports 

Sasha Banks' WWE status and wrestling future continue to be a hot topic of discussion. Dave Meltzer recently revealed some insider information that could allude to her departure from WWE and how she's making more than Chris Jericho did in NJPW.

Earlier this year, both Sasha Banks and Naomi controversially walked out of a WWE RAW episode, resulting in the stars being stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Since then, fan speculation about her future has run wild, which has spiraled out of control with the announcement that she'll be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recalled the information Voices of Wrestling broke confirming that whatever Sasha Banks is being offered, it's more than what Chris Jericho was given.

“Voices of Wrestling said that it was a per-appearance deal at the highest price that Bushiroad has ever paid anyone, and they said it was more than Chris Jericho."

Meltzer continued, recalling exactly what Jericho made, claiming that he was underpaid by NJPW.

"Chris Jericho made $100,000 a shot when he was working for New Japan. Chris Jericho - he was actually underpaid because of how much revenue he drove between New Japan World and ticket sales at the different shows and things like that. But I don’t see her driving that revenue, but I guess we’ll find out.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

According to Meltzer in an earlier report, Banks was heavily underpaid in WWE, which could be a driving reason behind her apparent departure from the promotion.

NJPW's Jay White believes that Sasha Banks would make a good Bullet Club member

With Sasha Banks' scheduled appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, The Boss has undoubtedly caught the attention of many. Namely, reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White.

During an interview with Fightful, Jay White spoke about the stars that are set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom and how Banks would be good for The Bullet Club.

"She’s great. Big star. You got Kenny [Omega] finally returning, maybe Sasha Banks, KAIRI coming back as well. I guess that would be cool. I haven’t met the woman myself, but if I do, I’ll say hello. I think she would make a great Bullet Club member, hence why I said I would say hello." (H/T: Fightful)

Banks' NJPW match is yet to be announced, but some fans are anticipating a clash between her and former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane. But could The Boss instead align herself with The Bullet Club and then jump over to AEW?

