"She would make a great Bullet Club member" - Current world champion on Sasha Banks possibly leaving WWE 

Over the past week, reports have suggested that top WWE star Sasha Banks is on her way out of the company. She is rumored to be appearing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling for a major event which led to Jay White discussing her potential future with the Japanese promotion.

Last week, The Boss was reported to be appearing at NJPW's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 17. The event's first night is set to take place on January 4, 2023, at the iconic Tokyo Dome.

Amidst widespread speculation, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White shared his thoughts on Banks' possible arrival in NJPW. Speaking to Fightful, White said:

"She’s great. Big star. That would be another big thing that happened then, I guess. Everyone is wanting to come over and return to Wrestle Kingdom led by the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, huh? You got Kenny [Omega] finally returning, maybe Sasha Banks, KAIRI coming back as well. I guess that would be cool. I haven’t met the woman myself, but if I do, I’ll say hello."

White then said that Banks would be more than welcome to join his iconic NJPW group, Bullet Club.

"I think she would make a great Bullet Club member, hence why I said I would say hello." (H/T Fightful)

Check out the full interview below:

If Banks shows up at Wrestle Kingdom 17, she could set up matches with multiple top stars in NJPW, including Kairi Sane and Mayu Iwatani.

Sasha Banks' wrestling future is reportedly still undecided

Despite the rumors of her Wrestle Kingdom 17 appearance, Banks' wrestling future remains unclear as she is reportedly still contracted to WWE.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that many financial and professional obligations could impact The Boss' wrestling future.

"She has dates with NJPW in her deal, I do not believe it is signed. She still could sign with WWE and this could all fall apart, but she has pretty much agreed to their terms so as far as they are concerned, they have a deal (...) NJPW cannot afford to pay the numbers WWE wasn't willing to pay her, I can say that. AEW could obviously afford that, so is it a deal where she does both? Perhaps. That I cannot confirm at all. I know that when I asked AEW about it I got a non-answer," Dave Meltzer said. (H/T WrestlePurists)

Sasha Banks' has not been seen on WWE TV since May 2022, after she and her tag partner Naomi walked out of the arena due to alleged creative differences with the management.

