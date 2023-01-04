Bray Wyatt WWE matches you need to see following his recent in-ring return

Bray Wyatt fans finally got what they had been longing for since his return to WWE. He officially made his in-ring return on December 26 during the promotion’s live event at Madison Square Garden.

The match was short but sweet; he fought Jinder Mahal and made quick work of the former WWE Champion. This may well seem to put the entire roster on notice, and Titanland has been musing about who will be Wyatt’s next opponent.

Prior to his release in 2021, Bray Wyatt’s alter ego, The Fiend, clashed with several WWE Superstars and he still has some unfinished business with a few of them. There’s a possibility that he could come back at them to finally finish whatever needs to be settled between them.

Here are some of Bray Wyatt’s potential opponents now that he has officially returned to in-ring action.

#3. LA Knight

Starting things off with the pretty obvious. Since their encounter back in November last year, fans have been waiting for the culmination of this ongoing storyline between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

Wyatt interrupted Knight’s backstage interview and delivered a headbutt to the latter, signaling the beginning of their feud. The confrontation between the two WWE Superstars went on for weeks with the most recent being on December 30.

They would face off anew inside the ring before being interrupted by the mysterious Uncle Howdy. Just when everyone expected that they would gang up on Knight, Howdy turned on Wyatt and delivered a Sister Abigail. Knight, on the other hand, appeared to be confused and spooked by the presence of Howdy.

The two will finally square off at this year’s Royal Rumble in a so-called Pitch Black Match. This upcoming clash between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is sponsored by a beverage company that happens to have a namesake drink variant.

#2. Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton

Both Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton had some in-ring history where the last time they went at it was during night two of WrestleMania 37.

Their match was short as the two WWE Superstars went back and forth with their own arsenal of attacks. Wyatt’s otherworldly persona, The Fiend, was pretty much gaining the upper hand during the match. He was about to finish off The Apex Predator with his Sister Abigail when he saw Alexa Bliss on top of the huge jack in the box that The Fiend/Bray Wyatt used during his entrance.

Orton saw a distracted Wyatt as an opportunity and delivered his signature RKO to his formidable opponent for the win. Both Bliss and The Fiend/Wyatt continued their staredown until the lights went off.

Fans were evidently disappointed with the ending as most wanted Bray Wyatt’s Fiend to win. To that end, what better way to redeem their ill-received match in 2021 than to have another singles face-off at the Showcase of the Immortals? It would also be best if there to have no outside interference from any of the WWE Superstars should such a match come to fruition.

The thing is, The Viper has been away from WWE since June of 2022 after suffering a back injury. It was recently learned that Orton’s injury was more serious than previously perceived. Orton underwent surgery to fuse his lower back and it is still uncertain when he will be returning. Here’s to hoping for a Randy Orton return, sooner rather than later.

#1. Taking back what WWE Superstar Roman Reigns took from him

Undoubtedly, Roman Reigns is one of the top stars in WWE as of late, including his collective – The Bloodline. Their continuing storyline has been getting praise from both fans and pundits despite the fact that it has been going on for quite a while now.

For the uninitiated, Bray Wyatt got involved in this storyline upon Reigns’ return to the promotion in 2020. In August of that year, The Fiend, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns participated in a triple threat match at Payback, where Wyatt defended his WWE Universal Championship. He was unsuccessful, though, as Reigns pinned Strowman for the three-count winning the title that he still holds to this day.

Now may not be the right time for a Bray Wyatt-Roman Reigns match as the latter is believed to face The Rock at this year’s WrestleMania, but details about it are quite scarce. Nevertheless, it is certain that these two WWE Superstars will be crossing paths somewhere down the line.

