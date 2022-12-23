Recent reports have suggested that The Rock's potential return to a WWE ring in 2023 is still in limbo, with his comeback match expected to be against his cousin Roman Reigns.

Since Reigns has risen to the top of WWE as well as that of his family, and with the next edition of WrestleMania set to take place in Dwayne Johnson's adopted home of Los Angeles, fans are clamoring for the two icons to fight it out on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

According to a recent report written in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Great One has to make up his mind within the next month if he is to wrestle his first match in 6 years.

“Here’s the situation. If Dwayne Johnson is on Mania, he’s wrestling Reigns. That is not off the boards at all, nor is it a lock. So there have to be back-up plans put in place. Right now if anyone says that there is a main event locked in for Mania, they are dead wrong because nothing is for certain. Basically the idea is Dwayne Johnson has to make up his mind, and most likely a final date would best be just before the Rumble so they could start main event plans at the Rumble show.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

The People's Champion's most recent match in WWE was an impromptu showdown back in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Texas, where he beat Erick Rowan of The Wyatt Family in just six seconds.

The Rock claims that he is the Head of the Table

While Roman Reigns has touted for well over two years now that he is The Tribal Chief of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family, Dwayne Johnson recently has seemed to take umbrage with that statement.

Speaking to E! News’ The Roundtable, The Rock was asked to pick who he thinks is the true head of the table in his family.

"Who is head of the table? Without saying any names, you’re looking into his eyes right now." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Alongside Roman and The Rock, the Anoa'i family includes modern greats like The Usos and Solo Sikoa, as well as legends like Rikishi, Umaga, Yokozuna, and The Wild Samoans.

