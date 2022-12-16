5 Superstars from the Ruthless Aggression Era who are still active in WWE

WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era saw huge changes within the promotion. Despite the company transitioning into this period, it still showcased numerous traces of the Attitude Era, but it focused more on wrestling itself.

One of the most noticeable changes at the time was the promotion's logo design. The scribbled/scratch design was the company's logo from 2002 to 2014.

It was also during this time that both RAW and SmackDown began rolling out premium live events that are exclusive to the red and blue brands. Championship titles have also been designated to the two stables.

It is also worth noting that during this era of the company, its roster grew substantially and there was no major threat from a rival promotion. Many WWE Superstars from the previous era also hung up their wrestling boots during this period and rode into the sunset.

However, there are a few Ruthless Aggression Era Superstars that remain and are still active within WWE. Here are five of them:

#5. The Miz was part of the Ruthless Aggression Era

The Miz debuted in WWE in 2006 during the latter years of the Ruthless Aggression Era. Since then, he has worked his way to where he is now and will certainly go down in pro wrestling history as one of the most highly decorated sports entertainers.

During the latter years of the said era, The Miz partnered with John Morrison and both reigned as either the WWE or World Tag Team Champions.

The Miz, over the years, has undergone numerous character switches and is well-known in the company as a heel. Pair such a persona with some impeccable mic skills, and The Miz never fails to catch the ire of the crowd.

The most recent storyline that he got involved in was with Dexter Lumis, who constantly stalked him for weeks. Back in September, The Miz challenged then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley to a steel cage match in an episode of RAW, but lost due to Lumis' interference.

#4. Edge

Edge is another superstar who wrestled throughout the Ruthless Aggression Era. Be it him being the other half of the tag team or brawling as a singles competitor, Edge is truly a class act.

During his career, he got involved in epic rivalries, one of them being his feud with fellow WWE Superstar John Cena. It was also during the Ruthless Aggression Era that he dubbed himself The Rated-R Superstar after the infamous in-ring bed scene with fellow Hall of Famer Lita.

Edge has the ability to take advantage of certain situations, making him an excellent opportunist. Examples are when he cashed in the Money in the Bank contracts which led to him winning WWE championships.

He is currently in a feud with the heel faction that he created known as The Judgment Day. Their last encounter was at this year's Extreme Rules in an I Quit match in which Edge lost and his wife Beth Phoenix was kayfabe injured.

#3. Bobby Lashley

The All Mighty made his WWE debut during the Ruthless Aggression Era in 2005 and won both the United States and ECW Championships early on in his career. Prior to these accolades, Bobby Lashley had already garnered impressive credentials during his amateur wrestling days.

Lashley also ventured into the world of mixed martial arts and secured an impressive win-loss record. He even went on to win championship gold in a couple of MMA stables he has been in.

It was during his return to the company in 2018 that Lashley received a significant push as he got involved in numerous feuds and storylines. This led to him winning more championship titles within the promotion, which included capturing the WWE Championship a couple of times.

#2. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio also played a huge part in the promotion’s Ruthless Aggression Era. He joined the promotion in 2002 and since then has been a crowd pleaser by executing his high-flying moves and risky maneuvers.

The legendary luchador is as decorated as the other entries on this list as he was a two-time World Heavyweight Champion and also a WWE Champion. He even became a four-time Tag Team Champion where he partnered with equally talented superstars Edge, Batista, Rob Van Dam, and Eddie Guerrero.

Another tag team gold was recently added and this is definitely a championship that Papa Rey will never forget. In 2021, he and his son Dominik successfully defeated the duo of Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler and became SmackDown’s Tag Team Champions. It was the first time in the history of the promotion that a father-and-son tandem had reigned as tag champs.

#1. WWE Superstar Randy Orton

Randy Orton has not been active as of late due to an injury, but the superstar is still with the company.

At 24, during the Ruthless Aggression Era, Orton won the World Heavyweight Championship to become the youngest world champion and this remains a fact to this day. Aside from having numerous aliases tagged to his name, he has also become part of several factions inside the promotion.

He was part of The Evolution, The Legacy, The Authority, and at one point, a member of The Wyatt Family. His most recent partnership, prior to his injury, was with newly written-off Ultimate Bro Matt Riddle. They had dubbed their alliance RK-Bro.

