Why did Bobby Lashley get released by WWE in 2008?

Bobby Lashley was fired a few hours ago on Monday Night RAW by WWE official Adam Pearce. The All Mighty reached this situation after a loss to Seth Rollins, which saw him go berserk all over the arena.

While people are shocked to suddenly see the former WWE Champion go, this is not the first time the company has released him. Bobby Lashley joined WWE in 2005, and within three years, he was one of the top up-and-coming superstars in the company.

He was involved in storylines with legends like Booker T, Rob Van Dam, Big Show, and more. During his first stint, he won the United States Championship once and the ECW World Championship twice. However, on one fine day in February 2008, he was released from the company.

In a recent interview, The All Mighty was asked about his first release. The former WWE Champion stated it wasn't a money issue and wanting to explore the MMA world was the primary factor behind his exit.

“It was an opportunity for me to go fight and legitimize my character a little bit. So I fought for eight years under [Scott] Coker and Bellator and Strikeforce and everything else, and now coming back (…) I take all that with me to kinda legitimize my character a little bit,” said Lashley.

The All Mighty did pretty well in the Mixed Martial Arts world too. He ended his MMA career in 2016 with a 15-2 record and two Heavyweight Championships.

Bobby Lashley wants Brock Lesnar one more time

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have gone into battle twice, both scoring a win each. One might say a win is a win, but neither of those victories was convincing. At Royal Rumble 2022, Reigns helped Lashley beat Lesnar, and at Crown Jewel this year, The Beast won by a not-so-convincing finish.

While the world is waiting and hoping for a part three, Bobby Lashley has revealed he is pushing for another match with Brock Lesnar.

"Winning a match wasn’t important to me in Saudi Arabia, it was beating him up. He won the 1-2-3, but he knows who Bobby is now and he felt the wrath. Nobody has seen Brock like that before, nobody has seen Brock groveling down on his back like looking up, passing out. Nobody has seen Brock like that, I made him like that. So I think it fit for what was needed and with that being said, there’s one more match that we need to have. He has one and I have one."

With Brock Lesnar rumored to face Gunther at WWE WrestleMania, Royal Rumble seems the perfect event for Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar to battle, the same event where their saga began.

