5 WWE legends who should have one last wrestling match 

WWE legends like The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock have been exceptional within the squared circle and have every right to be deemed as such. At the peak of their careers, these superstars never failed to pop the crowd whenever they were in a match or just by simply cutting a promo.

Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever. Time has worn them over the years as in-ring moves, which they performed efficiently during their prime, have grown to become arduous tasks.

Many have ended their illustrious careers with a bang before finally riding into the sunset. However, if allowed for one last hoorah, here are five former WWE Superstars that should be getting such a chance.

#5. Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee

AJ Lee is a highly talented sports entertainer who should get one more match. She could be considered a WWE legend in her own right as she is one of two WWE Superstars of the promotion to have captured its Divas Championship three times.

During her in-ring career, Lee was billed as a mentally unstable wrestler. Hence, she was dubbed back then as "a crazy chick." It is worth noting that WWE was completely unaware that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she took the said gimmick.

Despite her condition, she put on some outstanding performances inside the ring and competed using her high-flying, Lucha-inspired wrestling style.

If fans could only witness it for one last time in a proper farewell match, that is something worth remembering for her and the WWE Universe.

#4. Shawn Michaels

Wrestling pundits have deemed WWE legend Shawn Michaels to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. In line with this, several of his matches have reached classic status, including the Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker and his WrestleMania X ladder match when he faced Razor Ramon.

He was even part of one of the greatest rivalries in the history of pro wrestling as he feuded with another former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer, Bret Hart.

His retirement match at WrestleMania 26, where he brawled against Taker, was also noteworthy. However, some fans would still love him to get back into the ring one more time. Seeing him deliver a Sweet Chin Music to a WWE Superstar for the last time would certainly be a crowd-pleaser.

#3. Booker T

Booker T is turning 60 in just a few years, but he has maintained a physique that can still go up against younger wrestlers. From the looks of it, he can still go for a few more matches if he wants.

His former rivals agree that this WWE legend is one of the best in-ring competitors they have ever faced. That said, it is high time to put on those wrestling boots one more time and step inside a WWE ring for an epic last match.

#2. The Undertaker

The Phenom, Deadman, and The American Bada*s – are some of the notable monikers The Undertaker has known over the years. The WWE legend participated in many unforgettable matches during his stay with the promotion, not to mention having undergone several character switches.

One of the most memorable feats he accomplished during his run was his so-called Streak, which had 21 straight victories at WrestleMania. Only The Undertaker has such a distinction.

Yes, it’s true that he officially retired in 2020, but how about booking another cinematic clash similar to that of The Boneyard match against AJ Styles?

#1. The Rock is another WWE legend that should go for another match

Dubbed The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment, WWE legend The Rock was one of the top draws at the height of his career within the promotion. One of the factors that contributed to his popularity skyrocketing was his charisma and his mic skills.

His WWE appearances had become sporadic as he focused on his Hollywood career. It’s been a while since his last appearance in WWE, and fans have been anticipating his return, especially against Roman Reigns.

To that end, rumors have been making the rounds for the longest time now that a much-awaited comeback is looming. The current murmur about the WWE legend is that he could be Royal Rumble-bound next year and emerge as the event’s victor.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes