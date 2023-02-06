Blockbuster matches that could main event WrestleMania 39 Night One

WrestleMania 39 is just months away, and the WWE Universe is expecting both nights of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals to be absolute bangers.

Since WWE decided to make the annual spectacle a two-night affair in 2020, this continued in the succeeding WrestleMania events, including its 39th instalment. The upcoming show will take place in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium as fans are now musing about which WWE Superstars will be gracing the first night of The Show of Shows.

Here are some superstars that could entertain the crowd during night one of WrestleMania 39 and the possible matches they might get involved in.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is a possibility considering the animosity between the two

The feud between WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley may be far from over, as both of them have been launching attacks at each other every time they see the opportunity. In line with this, it is believed that Lesnar is scheduled for both the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39.

Despite back-and-forth assaults, Lesnar and Lashley got into a proper match twice as they are now tied 1-1. WWE could be making a trilogy out of this rivalry, as their third clash could go down at WrestleMania 39.

To spice things up, provided that such a match gets confirmed for ‘Mania, WWE could add a stipulation to it like a No Holds Barred or Last Man Standing Match. This could finally settle who among The Beast Incarnate and The All Mighty will prevail in possibly the decider of their trilogy.

One might argue about the rumoured match between Lesnar and Gunther at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, such a match is not going to happen at this year’s ‘Mania if recent reports are anything to go by.

It was also revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin was pitched to face off against The Beast, but the legend declined the offer.

#2. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley could main event night one of WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley made history at the recently concluded Royal Rumble by becoming the first female in WWE history to win the Royal Rumble match as entrant number one. She also became the fourth WWE Superstar to have achieved such a feat alongside Edge, Shawn Michaels, and Chris Benoit.

Following her Rumble win, she made it known that she’s choosing current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as her opponent at the upcoming WrestleMania. In her most recent promo, the Rumble winner highlighted how the current champ is always in the title picture, adding that she doesn’t like giving Flair all the credit.

The two female WWE Superstars have some history dating back to their NXT stints. Now that they are about to cross paths again at The Grandest Stage of Them All, it would be interesting to see how The Nightmare would size up against The Queen this time.

#1. The probability of Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn headlining WrestleMania 39’s first night is pretty high

A chair shot to Roman Reigns’ back is all it took for Sami Zayn to make his unforgettable Royal Rumble moment. However, this led to him being beaten to a pulp by the rest of The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso. In line with this, it also created a huge crack in a seemingly unbreakable bond among the members of the heel stable.

During the February 3 episode of SmackDown, while Reigns was addressing the huge elephant in the room, Zayn snuck up inside the ring and launched a barrage of attacks at Reigns. The former Honorary Uce would then reveal that he wants to take away the Universal Championship off of The Tribal Chief, which was well-received by the crowd.

It didn’t take that long, though, before Zayn tasted his own medicine when Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa also launched a surprise attack on him. Reigns returned to the ring and accepted his challenge as they are bound to clash at The Elimination Chamber.

Some fans are quite irked that it would happen at the Chamber instead of WrestleMania 39. Be reminded that a lot can still happen in the remaining weeks leading to this year’s Mania and the two WWE Superstars to main event night one of The Showcase of the Immortals is still a possibility.

