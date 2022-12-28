WWE's alternative plan for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 if Gunther match doesn't happen - Reports

A major update has emerged on the reported Brock Lesnar vs Gunther match at next year's WrestleMania.

WrestlingNewsCo recently reported that WWE is seemingly planning to have The Beast Incarnate wrestle Gunther at The Show of Shows next year. Fans are aware that Gunther is currently having a dream run with the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

As per the latest update by Xero News, Brock Lesnar vs Gunther will seemingly not be contested for the Intercontinental title belt. Xero also reported that if the match doesn't come to fruition, WWE might book Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley at 'Mania to complete the trilogy.

"The belief backstage is Lesnar vs Gunther would not be for the IC Title. BUT if its not Lesnar vs Gunther, we may not even get that Chamber match, as Lashley vs Lesnar 3 is still being [spoken] about for WM39 - internally, it has not been 100% decided yet"

Gunther has previously opened up about wanting to face Brock Lesnar

Gunther has been wreaking havoc on the WWE roster for many years now. The same can be said about Lesnar, who is one of the most dangerous entities in WWE history. Fans have been clamoring to see these two behemoths wrestle each other in a WWE ring for a long time now.

While speaking with Illinois' WMBD TV, Gunther had the following to say about a possible match with Lesnar:

"If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment. When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment." (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

A singles match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther at WrestleMania 39 would be a spectacle that fans wouldn't want to miss at any cost. It would be interesting to see who ends up coming out with their head held high when all is said and done.

Who's your pick between Lesnar and Gunther if the duo ends up facing each other at WrestleMania 39?

