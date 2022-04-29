Cody Rhodes hopes to bring back WWE title last seen 24 years ago

Cody Rhodes plans to reintroduce a legendary WWE title design if he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In 1998, the “winged eagle” WWE Championship was retired after 10 years and replaced with the “Attitude Era” design. The “winged eagle” title is viewed by many fans as the greatest WWE Championship design in history.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Rhodes said he hopes the “winged eagle” can replace the company's current world titles:

“Hypothetically, it would be something to do that, achieve the ultimate industry dream, being the best of the best ever, in terms of that moment in time, and then to perhaps give it a fresh coat of paint with the winged eagle, the redundantly named title we are discussing. That would just be something. That’s all I can really say.”

Steve Austin defeated Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14 to become the final holder of the “winged eagle” WWE Championship. On the March 30, 1998, episode of RAW, Austin was presented with the prestigious title's “Attitude Era” design.

Will Cody Rhodes challenge for a WWE World Championship?

Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar on the second night of WrestleMania 38. One night earlier, the returning Cody Rhodes recorded a victory over Seth Rollins in his first WWE match in six years.

Rhodes is set to face Rollins in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. Beyond that, the former AEW Executive Vice President has made it clear that he intends to pursue Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On the post-WrestleMania 38 episode of RAW, Rhodes said during an emotional promo that he wants to win the title for his late father Dusty. The WWE Hall of Famer, who passed away in 2015, challenged for the old WWWF Championship in 1977 but failed to capture the title.

