"I'm like, no way!" - WWE Veteran surprised that Cody Rhodes did not confront Roman Reigns on RAW (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns ended the RAW after WrestleMania 38 in a segment that sadly didn't reveal WWE's immediate plans for the Universal Champion.

While reviewing the latest episode on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo admitted to being surprised over not seeing Cody Rhodes interrupt Reigns at the end of the show.

Cody Rhodes kicked off Monday Night RAW with an emotional promo in which the former AEW star revealed that he returned to WWE to win the elusive world championship.

Vince Russo felt the company missed a beat by not having Rhodes confront the Tribal Chief to close out RAW. The former WWE writer wanted more from RAW's finish than a 'flat promo' from Roman Reigns, as he explained below:

"At the end of the night, you've got the guy standing in the ring with both belts. Come on, bro! Seriously?" revealed Vince Russo. "And I swear to god, as that segment's ending, I literally, I was live on Twitch, and I was like, 'No way this is going to end with nothing happening.' I thought there would be an overrun for sure, and I'm like, no way! They are just not going to end this with a flat promo, and what did they do, bro? They ended it with it. That's the part, Chris, I don't understand. I just don't understand it." [4:55 - 5:43]

Vince Russ reveals why he enjoyed Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE RAW

As noted earlier, Cody Rhodes began RAW and delivered one of his best promos ever as he spoke about the primary reason behind re-signing with Vince McMahon's company.

Vince Russo has always been a proponent of having wrestling characters inspired by real-life events, and he was particularly pleased with how Cody Rhodes captivated the crowd with his heartfelt address and focused on his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes' legacy.

Russo added that WWE made the right call by having Cody Rhodes open RAW as he is currently the most trending name in professional wrestling:

"They open up the show with Cody Rhodes, rightfully so," stated Russo. "Cody Rhodes gives a very emotional, unscripted promo, which was very good. Take nothing away from Cody; I enjoyed the promo. Cody gives good emotional promos; he's talking about, you know, his dad Dusty beating Hogan, but it wasn't a pinfall, so Hogan got to keep the title. So as a little kid, he said, 'Dad, I'm going to win the title.' It was all about; he came back to win the WWE title in memory of his dad. Okay, bro. Beautiful. Great promo. Kudos!" [4:08 - 4:53]

Do you feel WWE made a mistake by shying away from an explosive face-off between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

